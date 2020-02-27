- On track to initiate Phase 2 SELECT trial in mid-2020 and present preliminary efficacy and related biomarker data from Phase 2 EMERGE trial in 2H 2020 -
- Ended 2019 with $170.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments -
- Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 AM ET -
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 and provided a corporate update.
“On the heels of a year of significant clinical progress in 2019, we have set the pace for a robust 2020 with the advancement of our vopratelimab Phase 2 studies, the ongoing EMERGE trial and the upcoming SELECT trial. The recent announcement of the TISvopra biomarker for patient selection in SELECT is a testament to our Translational Science Platform and further emphasizes our vision of bringing the right immunotherapy to the right patients,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “With two of our programs, vopratelimab and JTX-4014, in clinical trials, along with the advancement of our potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody, JTX-1811, into IND enabling activities, we are continuing to establish our differentiated approach to immunotherapy and clinical trial design. We look forward to executing on several key milestones in 2020 across our growing pipeline.”
Pipeline Update and Highlights:
Vopratelimab
JTX-4014
JTX-1811
Research Collaborations and Partnerships:
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results:
Financial Guidance:
Based on its current operating and development plans, Jounce expects gross cash burn on operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year 2020 to be approximately $80.0 million to $95.0 million. Jounce will no longer provide license and collaboration revenue guidance as potential future payments under the JTX-8064 license agreement with Celgene are royalty- and milestone-based.
Given the strength of its balance sheet, Jounce expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments to be sufficient to enable the funding of its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2021.
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue:
|License and collaboration revenue—related party
|$
|—
|$
|20,100
|$
|147,872
|$
|65,201
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|16,610
|16,644
|67,135
|70,052
|General and administrative
|6,922
|6,601
|27,920
|26,443
|Total operating expenses
|23,532
|23,245
|95,055
|96,495
|Operating loss (income)
|(23,532
|)
|(3,145
|)
|52,817
|(31,294
|)
|Other income, net
|875
|1,151
|4,052
|3,961
|(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
|(22,657
|)
|(1,994
|)
|56,869
|(27,333
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|10
|46
|46
|46
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(22,667
|)
|$
|(2,040
|)
|$
|56,823
|$
|(27,379
|)
|Net (loss) income per share, basic
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|1.72
|$
|(0.84
|)
|Net (loss) income per share, diluted
|$
|(0.68
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|1.66
|$
|(0.84
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|33,272
|32,750
|33,080
|32,567
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|33,272
|32,750
|34,294
|32,567
|Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
|Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
|(amounts in thousands)
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash, cash equivalents and investments
|$
|170,444
|$
|195,864
|Working capital
|$
|159,297
|$
|126,663
|Total assets
|$
|205,882
|$
|214,452
|Total deferred revenue—related party
|$
|—
|$
|97,872
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|174,593
|$
|104,129
