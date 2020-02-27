ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announces record results of operations for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Highlights and Recent Developments:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Transaction Related Expenses:
|Broadcast
|$
|7
|$
|-
|$
|45
|$
|3
|Corporate and administrative
|-
|2
|34
|8
|Total Transaction Related Expenses
|$
|7
|$
|2
|$
|79
|$
|11
|Total non-cash stock-based compensation
|$
|6
|$
|2
|$
|16
|$
|7
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|As-Reported:
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|81
|$
|88
|$
|127
|$
|211
|Net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted, per share
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.27
|$
|2.37
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|215
|$
|161
|$
|714
|$
|465
|Excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based comp:
|Net income attributable to common stockholders (1)
|$
|91
|$
|91
|$
|198
|$
|224
|Net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted, per share (1)
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.98
|$
|2.52
|(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP amounts to net income, included elsewhere herein.
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|March 31, 2020
|December 31, 2020
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Guidance
|Guidance
|Guidance
|Guidance
|Total revenue
|$
|540
|$
|555
|$
|2,375
|$
|2,425
|Political Revenue
|$
|35
|$
|40
|$
|250
|$
|275
|Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and gain
|on disposal of assets, net:
|$
|384
|$
|391
|$
|1,530
|$
|1,545
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|500
|Subject to the foregoing qualifications and guidance, by year-end 2020, we currently expect that our total leverage ratio will continue to decline to a range of between 3.7 and 3.8 times, on a trailing eight-quarter basis, after netting our total cash, and after giving effect to all Transaction Related Expenses. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations.
Combined Historical Basis Information
We define “2019 Acquisitions” as the businesses acquired, and stations divested in connection with the merger with Raycom Media, Inc. (the “Raycom Merger”) completed on January 2, 2019; the acquisition of the assets of WWNY-TV (CBS) and WNYF-CD (FOX) in Watertown, New York (DMA 181) and KEYC-TV (CBS/FOX) in Mankato, Minnesota (DMA 198) from United Communications Corporation (the “United Acquisition”) completed on May 1, 2019; the acquisition of KDLT-TV (NBC), in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota market (DMA 113) from Red River Broadcasting Co., LLC on September 25, 2019; the acquisition of WVIR-TV (NBC) in the Charlottesville, Virginia market (DMA 182) from Waterman Broadcasting Corporation on October 1, 2019; and the divestiture of our legacy stations in the Charlottesville, Virginia market, WCAV-TV (CBS/FOX) and WVAW-LD (ABC), also on October 1, 2019. Including the 2019 Acquisitions, from January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2019, we completed several acquisition and divestiture transactions, including some that had a material impact on our results of operations. In order to provide more meaningful period over period comparisons, we present certain financial information below on a “Combined Historical Basis” or “CHB.” Our Combined Historical Basis presentation reflects financial results that have been compiled by adding Gray’s historical revenue, broadcast expenses and corporate and administrative expenses to the historical revenue, broadcast expenses and corporate and administrative expenses of the net stations acquired in those acquisitions, and subtracting the historical revenues and broadcast expenses of the divested stations as if all stations had been acquired or divested, respectively, on January 1, 2017, the beginning of the earliest period that CHB information is presented herein. For more information on CHB, see “Effects of Acquisitions and Divestitures on Our Results of Operations and Non-GAAP Terms” at the end of this release.
|Selected Operating Data on As-Reported Basis (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
2019 to 2018
|2017
|% Change
2019 to 2017
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenue (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast
|$
|554
|$
|328
|69
|%
|$
|234
|137
|%
|Production companies
|$
|25
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total revenue
|$
|579
|$
|328
|77
|%
|$
|234
|147
|%
|Political
|$
|38
|$
|83
|(54
|)%
|$
|7
|443
|%
|Operating expenses (1)(3):
|Broadcast
|$
|339
|$
|160
|112
|%
|$
|151
|125
|%
|Production companies
|$
|17
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|21
|$
|11
|91
|%
|$
|7
|200
|%
|Net income
|$
|94
|$
|88
|7
|%
|$
|166
|(43
|)%
|Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
|Broadcast Cash Flow (3)
|$
|229
|$
|172
|33
|%
|$
|87
|163
|%
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (3)
|$
|212
|$
|163
|30
|%
|$
|81
|162
|%
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|108
|$
|98
|10
|%
|$
|41
|163
|%
|Transaction related expenses included in operating expenses (4):
|Broadcast
|$
|7
|$
|-
|$
|1
|Production companies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|-
|$
|2
|$
|-
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
2019 to 2018
|2017
|% Change
2019 to 2017
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenue (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast
|$
|2,035
|$
|1,084
|88
|%
|$
|883
|130
|%
|Production companies
|$
|87
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total revenue
|$
|2,122
|$
|1,084
|96
|%
|$
|883
|140
|%
|Political
|$
|68
|$
|155
|(56
|)%
|$
|16
|325
|%
|Operating expenses (1)(3):
|Broadcast
|$
|1,325
|$
|596
|122
|%
|$
|558
|137
|%
|Production companies
|$
|74
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|104
|$
|41
|154
|%
|$
|32
|225
|%
|Net income
|$
|179
|$
|211
|(15
|)%
|$
|262
|(32
|)%
|Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
|Broadcast Cash Flow (3)
|$
|729
|$
|493
|48
|%
|$
|329
|122
|%
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (3)
|$
|636
|$
|457
|39
|%
|$
|302
|111
|%
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|273
|$
|263
|4
|%
|$
|171
|60
|%
|Transaction related expenses included in operating expenses (4):
|Broadcast
|$
|45
|$
|3
|$
|3
|Production companies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|34
|$
|8
|$
|1
|(1)
|Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.
|(2)
|See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income included herein.
|(3)
|Amounts in 2017 have been reclassified to give effect to the implementation of Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) – Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Postretirement Benefit Cost (“ASU 2017-07”).
|(4)
|Transaction Related Expenses are incremental expenses incurred specific to acquisitions and divestitures, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees.
Results of Operations for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 on an As-Reported basis:
Revenue (Less Agency Commissions).
The table below presents our revenue (less agency commissions) by type for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (dollars in millions):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Amount
|Percent
|Percent
|Percent
|Increase
|Increase
|Amount
|of Total
|Amount
|of Total
|(Decrease)
|(Decrease)
|Revenue (less agency commissions):
|Local (including internet/digital/mobile)
|$
|243
|42.0
|%
|$
|117
|35.7
|%
|$
|126
|108
|%
|National
|67
|11.6
|%
|31
|9.5
|%
|36
|116
|%
|Political
|38
|6.6
|%
|83
|25.3
|%
|(45
|)
|(54
|)%
|Retransmission consent
|195
|33.7
|%
|93
|28.4
|%
|102
|110
|%
|Production companies
|25
|4.3
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|25
|Other
|11
|1.8
|%
|4
|1.1
|%
|7
|175
|%
|Total
|$
|579
|100.0
|%
|$
|328
|100.0
|%
|$
|251
|77
|%
Total revenue increased primarily as a result of the 2019 Acquisitions, but political advertising revenue decreased in 2019 due to 2019 being the “off-year” of the two-year election cycle. The 2019 Acquisitions accounted for $314 million of the increase in our total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding the revenue attributable to the 2019 Acquisitions, revenue decreased by $63 million or 19% in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 solely as a result of decreased political advertising revenue.
Operating Expenses (before depreciation, amortization and gain or loss on disposal of assets).
Broadcast operating expenses increased $179 million, or 112%, to $339 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. The 2019 Acquisitions accounted for $174 million of the increase in broadcast operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019. The table below presents our operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and gain or loss on disposal of assets) for the quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Amount
|Percent
|Percent
|Percent
|Increase
|Increase
|Amount
|of Total
|Amount
|of Total
|(Decrease)
|(Decrease)
|(dollars in millions)
|OPERATING EXPENSES (before
|depreciation, amortization and
|(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
|Broadcast:
|Station expenses
|$
|223
|65.8
|%
|$
|117
|73.1
|%
|$
|106
|91
|%
|Retransmission expense
|107
|31.6
|%
|43
|26.9
|%
|64
|149
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|7
|2.1
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|7
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|2
|0.5
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|2
|Total broadcast expense
|$
|339
|100.0
|%
|$
|160
|100.0
|%
|$
|179
|112
|%
|Production companies expense
|$
|17
|$
|-
|$
|17
|Corporate and administrative:
|Corporate expenses
|$
|17
|81.0
|%
|$
|7
|63.6
|%
|$
|10
|143
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|-
|0.0
|%
|2
|18.2
|%
|(2
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|4
|19.0
|%
|2
|18.2
|%
|2
|Total corporate and
|administrative expense
|$
|21
|100.0
|%
|$
|11
|100.0
|%
|$
|10
|91
|%
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 on an As-Reported basis:
Revenue (Less Agency Commissions).
The table below presents our revenue (less agency commissions) by type for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (dollars in millions):
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Amount
|Percent
|Percent
|Percent
|Increase
|Increase
|Amount
|of Total
|Amount
|of Total
|(Decrease)
|(Decrease)
|Revenue (less agency commissions):
|Local (including internet/digital/mobile)
|$
|898
|42.3
|%
|$
|443
|40.9
|%
|$
|455
|103
|%
|National
|229
|10.8
|%
|114
|10.5
|%
|115
|101
|%
|Political
|68
|3.2
|%
|155
|14.3
|%
|(87
|)
|(56
|)%
|Retransmission consent
|796
|37.5
|%
|355
|32.7
|%
|441
|124
|%
|Production companies
|87
|4.1
|%
|-
|0.0
|%
|87
|Other
|44
|2.1
|%
|17
|1.6
|%
|27
|159
|%
|Total
|$
|2,122
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,084
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,038
|96
|%
The stations and production companies acquired in the 2019 Acquisitions accounted for $1.1 billion of the increase in our total revenue during 2019. Excluding the revenue attributable to the 2019 Acquisitions, revenue decreased by $95 million due to decreases in political advertising revenue, resulting primarily from 2019 being an “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle, partially offset by increases in retransmission consent revenue resulting from increases in rates.
Operating Expenses (before depreciation, amortization and gain or loss on disposal of assets) on an As-Reported Basis.
Broadcast operating expenses increased $729 million, or 122%, to $1.3 billion for 2019 compared to $596 million in 2018. The 2019 Acquisitions accounted $713 million of the increase in broadcast operating expenses in 2019. The table below presents our operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and gain or loss on disposal of assets) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively:
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|Amount
|Percent
|Percent
|Percent
|Increase
|Increase
|Amount
|of Total
|Amount
|of Total
|(Decrease)
|(Decrease)
|(dollars in millions)
|OPERATING EXPENSES (before
|depreciation, amortization and
|(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
|Broadcast:
|Station expenses
|$
|855
|64.5
|%
|$
|426
|71.5
|%
|$
|429
|101
|%
|Retransmission expense
|420
|31.7
|%
|165
|27.7
|%
|255
|155
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|45
|3.4
|%
|3
|0.5
|%
|42
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|5
|0.4
|%
|2
|0.3
|%
|3
|Total broadcast expense
|$
|1,325
|100.0
|%
|$
|596
|100.0
|%
|$
|729
|122
|%
|Production companies expense
|$
|74
|$
|-
|$
|74
|Corporate and administrative:
|Corporate expenses
|$
|59
|56.7
|%
|$
|28
|68.3
|%
|$
|31
|111
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|34
|32.7
|%
|8
|19.5
|%
|26
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|11
|10.6
|%
|5
|12.2
|%
|6
|Total corporate and
|administrative expense
|$
|104
|100.0
|%
|$
|41
|100.0
|%
|$
|63
|154
|%
Taxes.
During 2019 and 2018, we made aggregate federal and state income tax payments (net of refunds) of approximately $23 million and $34 million, respectively. During 2020, we anticipate making income tax payments (net of refunds) within a range of approximately $79 million to $81 million. As of December 31, 2019, we have approximately $438 million of federal operating loss carryforwards, which expire during the years 2023 through 2037. We expect to have federal taxable income in the carryforward periods, therefore we believe that it is more likely than not that these federal operating loss carryforwards will be fully utilized. Additionally, we have an aggregate of approximately $677 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized.
Detailed table of operating results on As-Reported Basis:
|Gray Television, Inc.
|Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)
|(in millions, except for net income per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenue (less agency commissions)
|Broadcasting
|$
|554
|$
|328
|$
|2,035
|$
|1,084
|Production companies
|25
|-
|87
|-
|Total revenue (less agency commissions)
|579
|328
|2,122
|1,084
|Operating expenses before depreciation,
|amortization and gain on disposal
|of assets, net:
|Broadcast
|339
|160
|1,325
|596
|Production companies
|17
|-
|74
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|21
|11
|104
|41
|Depreciation
|20
|13
|80
|54
|Amortization of intangible assets
|29
|5
|115
|21
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(27
|)
|(11
|)
|(54
|)
|(17
|)
|Operating expenses
|399
|178
|1,644
|695
|Operating income
|180
|150
|478
|389
|Other income (expense):
|Miscellaneous income, net
|-
|3
|4
|6
|Interest expense
|(54
|)
|(32
|)
|(227
|)
|(107
|)
|Income before income tax
|126
|121
|255
|288
|Income tax expense
|32
|33
|76
|77
|Net income
|94
|88
|179
|211
|Preferred stock dividends
|13
|-
|52
|-
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|81
|$
|88
|$
|127
|$
|211
|Basic per share information:
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.28
|$
|2.39
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|99
|88
|99
|88
|Diluted per share information:
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|0.81
|$
|1.00
|$
|1.27
|$
|2.37
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|100
|89
|100
|89
Other Financial Data on an As-Reported Basis:
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(in millions)
|Cash
|$
|212
|$
|667
|Restricted cash
|$
|-
|$
|752
|Long-term debt, including current portion, net of
|deferred financing costs
|$
|3,697
|$
|2,549
|Borrowing availability under our senior credit facility
|$
|200
|$
|100
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|(in millions)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|385
|$
|323
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(2,656
|)
|(47
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|1,064
|681
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash
|$
|(1,207
|)
|$
|957
|Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (1) (unaudited):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
2019 to 2018
|2017
|% Change
2019 to 2017
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenue (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast
|$
|554
|$
|625
|(11
|)%
|$
|477
|16
|%
|Production companies
|$
|25
|$
|22
|14
|%
|$
|25
|0
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|579
|$
|647
|(11
|)%
|$
|502
|15
|%
|Political
|$
|38
|$
|127
|(70
|)%
|$
|14
|171
|%
|Operating expenses (2) (3):
|Broadcast
|$
|339
|$
|334
|1
|%
|$
|312
|9
|%
|Production companies
|$
|17
|$
|16
|6
|%
|$
|18
|(6
|)%
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|21
|$
|31
|(32
|)%
|$
|21
|0
|%
|Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
|Broadcast Cash Flow(3)
|$
|236
|$
|306
|(23
|)%
|$
|181
|30
|%
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses
|$
|221
|$
|279
|(21
|)%
|$
|163
|36
|%
|Operating Cash Flow as Defined in our Senior Credit Agreement
|$
|221
|$
|307
|(28
|)%
|$
|180
|23
|%
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|119
|$
|200
|(41
|)%
|$
|70
|70
|%
|Transaction related expenses included in operating expenses (4):
|Broadcast
|$
|7
|$
|-
|$
|1
|Production companies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|1
|$
|8
|$
|-
|Year Ended December 31,
|2019
|2018
|% Change
2019 to 2018
|2017
|% Change
2019 to 2017
|(dollars in millions)
|Revenue (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast
|$
|2,044
|$
|2,110
|(3
|)%
|$
|1,813
|13
|%
|Production companies
|$
|87
|$
|86
|1
|%
|$
|85
|2
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|2,131
|$
|2,196
|(3
|)%
|$
|1,898
|12
|%
|Political
|$
|68
|$
|235
|(71
|)%
|$
|31
|119
|%
|Operating expenses (2) (3):
|Broadcast
|$
|1,335
|$
|1,248
|7
|%
|$
|1,181
|13
|%
|Production companies
|$
|74
|$
|74
|0
|%
|$
|71
|4
|%
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|104
|$
|85
|22
|%
|$
|64
|63
|%
|Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
|Broadcast Cash Flow(3)
|$
|779
|$
|894
|(13
|)%
|$
|666
|17
|%
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses
|$
|687
|$
|822
|(16
|)%
|$
|612
|12
|%
|Operating Cash Flow as Defined in our Senior Credit Agreement
|$
|718
|$
|914
|(21
|)%
|$
|690
|4
|%
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|358
|$
|534
|(33
|)%
|$
|301
|19
|%
|Transaction related expenses included in operating expenses (4):
|Broadcast
|$
|45
|$
|3
|$
|3
|Production companies
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Corporate and administrative
|$
|34
|$
|14
|$
|1
|(1)
|Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.
|(2)
|See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income included herein.
|(3)
|Amounts in 2017 have been reclassified to give effect to the implementation of Accounting Standards Update 2017-07, Compensation – Retirement Benefits (Topic 715) – Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Postretirement Benefit Cost (“ASU 2017-07”).
|(4)
|Transaction Related Expenses are incremental expenses incurred specific to acquisitions and divestitures, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees.
Results of Operations for the Fourth Quarter of 2019 on the Combined Historical Basis:
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Amount
|Percent
|Increase
|Increase
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|(Decrease)
|(dollars in millions)
|REVENUE (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast:
|Local (including internet/digital/mobile)
|$
|243
|$
|244
|$
|(1
|)
|0
|%
|National
|67
|66
|1
|2
|%
|Political
|38
|127
|(89
|)
|(70
|)%
|Retransmission consent
|195
|178
|17
|10
|%
|Other
|11
|10
|1
|10
|%
|Total Broadcast revenue
|554
|625
|(71
|)
|(11
|)%
|Production companies revenue
|25
|22
|3
|14
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|579
|$
|647
|$
|(68
|)
|(11
|)%
|OPERATING EXPENSES (before
|depreciation, amortization and
|(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
|Broadcast:
|Station expenses
|$
|223
|$
|243
|$
|(20
|)
|(8
|)%
|Retransmission expense
|107
|91
|16
|18
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|7
|-
|7
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|2
|-
|2
|Total broadcast expense
|$
|339
|$
|334
|$
|5
|1
|%
|Production companies expense
|$
|17
|$
|16
|$
|1
|6
|%
|Corporate and administrative:
|Corporate expenses
|$
|17
|$
|19
|$
|(2
|)
|(11
|)%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|-
|8
|(8
|)
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|4
|4
|-
|Total corporate and
|administrative expense
|$
|21
|$
|31
|$
|(10
|)
|(32
|)%
Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 on the Combined Historical basis:
|Year Ended December 31,
|Amount
|Percent
|Increase
|Increase
|2019
|2018
|(Decrease)
|(Decrease)
|(dollars in millions)
|REVENUE (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast:
|Local (including internet/digital/mobile)
|$
|903
|$
|913
|$
|(10
|)
|(1
|)%
|National
|230
|242
|(12
|)
|(5
|)%
|Political
|68
|235
|(167
|)
|(71
|)%
|Retransmission consent
|799
|677
|122
|18
|%
|Other
|44
|43
|1
|2
|%
|Total Broadcast revenue
|2,044
|2,110
|(66
|)
|(3
|)%
|Production companies revenue
|87
|86
|1
|1
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|2,131
|$
|2,196
|$
|(65
|)
|(3
|)%
|OPERATING EXPENSES (before
|depreciation, amortization and
|(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
|Broadcast:
|Station expenses
|$
|863
|$
|892
|$
|(29
|)
|(3
|)%
|Retransmission expense
|422
|351
|71
|20
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|45
|3
|42
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|5
|2
|3
|Total broadcast expense
|$
|1,335
|$
|1,248
|$
|87
|7
|%
|Production companies expense
|$
|74
|$
|74
|$
|-
|0
|%
|Corporate and administrative:
|Corporate expenses
|$
|59
|$
|58
|$
|1
|2
|%
|Transaction Related Expenses
|34
|14
|20
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|11
|13
|(2
|)
|Total corporate and
|administrative expense
|$
|104
|$
|85
|$
|19
|22
|%
Guidance for the Three-Months Ending March 31, 2020:
Based on our current forecasts for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 (the “first quarter of 2020”), we anticipate changes from the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (the “first quarter of 2019”), as outlined below:
|As Reported Basis
|Selected operating data:
|Three Months Ending March 31,
|Low End Guidance
|High End Guidance
|Low
|Amount
|Percentage
|High
|Amount
|Percentage
|Guidance for
|Change From
|Change From
|Guidance for
|Change From
|Change From
|the First
|First
|First
|the First
|First
|First
|First
|Quarter of
|Quarter of
|Quarter of
|Quarter of
|Quarter of
|Quarter of
|Quarter of
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2019
|2019
|(dollars in millions)
|REVENUE (less agency commissions):
|Broadcast:
|Local (including internet/digital/mobile)
|$
|205
|$
|(6
|)
|(3
|)%
|$
|209
|$
|(2
|)
|(1
|)%
|$
|211
|National
|52
|2
|4
|%
|54
|4
|8
|%
|50
|Political
|35
|32
|1067
|%
|40
|37
|1233
|%
|3
|Retransmission consent
|213
|9
|4
|%
|215
|11
|5
|%
|204
|Other
|15
|2
|15
|%
|16
|3
|23
|%
|13
|Total Broadcast revenue
|520
|39
|8
|%
|534
|53
|11
|%
|481
|Production companies revenue
|20
|(17
|)
|(46
|)%
|21
|(16
|)
|(43
|)%
|37
|Total revenue
|$
|540
|$
|22
|4
|%
|$
|555
|$
|37
|7
|%
|$
|518
|OPERATING EXPENSES (before
|depreciation, amortization and
|(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
|Broadcast:
|Station expenses
|$
|221
|$
|4
|2
|%
|$
|224
|$
|7
|3
|%
|$
|217
|Retransmission expense
|123
|19
|18
|%
|124
|20
|19
|%
|104
|Transaction Related Expenses
|-
|(35
|)
|-
|(35
|)
|35
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|2
|2
|2
|2
|-
|Total broadcast expense
|$
|346
|$
|(10
|)
|(3
|)%
|$
|350
|$
|(6
|)
|(2
|)%
|$
|356
|Production companies expense
|$
|20
|$
|(15
|)
|(43
|)%
|$
|21
|$
|(14
|)
|(40
|)%
|$
|35
|Corporate and administrative:
|Corporate expenses
|$
|16
|$
|3
|23
|%
|$
|18
|$
|5
|38
|%
|$
|13
|Transaction Related Expenses
|-
|(32
|)
|-
|(32
|)
|32
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|2
|(1
|)
|2
|(1
|)
|3
|Total corporate and
|administrative expense
|$
|18
|$
|(30
|)
|(63
|)%
|$
|20
|$
|(28
|)
|(58
|)%
|$
|48
The Company
We are a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first and/or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, which we refer to collectively as our “production companies.”
Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the federal securities laws. These “forward-looking statements” are not statements of historical facts, and may include, among other things, statements regarding our current expectations and beliefs of operating results for the first quarter of 2020 or other periods, future income tax payments, future leverage ratio and other future events. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this press release. All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and may be contained in reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Conference Call Information
We will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter operating results on February 27, 2020. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1-855-493-3489 and the confirmation code is 1219718. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1-855-859-2056, Confirmation Code: 1219718 until March 27, 2020.
Gray Contacts
Web site: www.gray.tv
Hilton H. Howell, Jr., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, 404-266-5512
Pat LaPlatney, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, 334-206-1400
Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, 404-504-9828
Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333
Effects of Acquisitions and Divestitures on Our Results of Operations and Non-GAAP Terms
From January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2019, we completed several acquisition and divestiture transactions. As more fully described in our Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and in our prior disclosures, these transactions materially affected our operations. We refer to the 2019 Acquisitions collectively with all other television stations acquired or divested on or subsequent to January 1, 2017 as the “Acquisitions.”
Due to the significant effect that the Acquisitions have had on our results of operations, and in order to provide more meaningful period over period comparisons, we present herein certain financial information on a Combined Historical Basis (or “CHB”). Combined Historical Basis financial information does not include any adjustments for other events attributable to the Acquisitions unless otherwise described. Certain of the Combined Historical Basis financial information has been derived from, and adjusted based on unaudited, unreviewed financial information prepared by other entities, which Gray cannot independently verify. We cannot assure you that such financial information would not be materially different if such information were audited or reviewed and no assurances can be provided as to the accuracy of such information, or that our actual results would not differ materially from the Combined Historical Basis financial information if the Acquisitions had been completed at the stated date. In addition, the presentation of Combined Historical Basis may not comply with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) or the requirements for proforma financial information under Regulation S-X under the Securities Act.
From time to time, Gray supplements its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP by disclosing the non-GAAP financial measures Broadcast Cash Flow, Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses, Operating Cash Flow as defined in the Senior Credit Agreement, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash. These non-GAAP amounts are used by us to approximate amounts used to calculate key financial performance covenants contained in our debt agreements and are used with our GAAP data to evaluate our results and liquidity.
We define Broadcast Cash Flow as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash corporate and administrative expenses, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Broadcast Transactions Related Expenses and broadcast other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits and payments for program broadcast rights.
We define Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Broadcast Transactions Related Expenses and broadcast other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits and payments for program broadcast rights.
We define Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Broadcast Transactions Related Expenses, broadcast other adjustments, certain pension expenses, Corporate Transaction Related Expenses, synergies and other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits, payments for program broadcast rights, pension income and contributions to pension plans.
Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement is presented on the Combined Historical Basis and gives effect to the revenue and broadcast expenses of the Acquisitions as if they had been acquired or divested, respectively, on January 1, 2017. It also gives effect to certain operating synergies expected from the Acquisitions and related financings and adds back professional fees incurred in completing the Acquisitions. Certain of the financial information related to the Acquisitions has been derived from, and adjusted based on, unaudited, un-reviewed financial information prepared by other entities, which Gray cannot independently verify. We cannot assure you that such financial information would not be materially different if such information were audited or reviewed and no assurances can be provided as to the accuracy of such information, or that our actual results would not differ materially from this financial information if the Acquisitions had been completed on the stated date. In addition, the presentation of Operating Cash Flow as defined in the Senior Credit Agreement and the adjustments to such information, including expected synergies resulting from such transactions, may not comply with GAAP or the requirements for pro forma financial information under Regulation S-X under the Securities Act.
We define Free Cash Flow as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Broadcast Transactions Related Expenses, broadcast other adjustments, certain pension expenses, Corporate Transaction Related Expenses, synergies, other adjustments and amortization of deferred financing costs less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits, payments for program broadcast rights, pension income, contributions to pension plans, preferred dividends, purchase of property and equipment (net of reimbursements) and income taxes paid (net of any refunds received).
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock based compensation, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income and any income tax benefits.
Our Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash is determined by dividing our Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash, by our Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two. Our Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash, represents the total outstanding principal of our long-term debt, plus certain other obligations as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, less all cash (excluding restricted cash). Our Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two, represents our average annual Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement for the preceding eight quarters.
We define Transaction Related Expenses as incremental expenses incurred specific to acquisitions and divestitures, including, but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation, and contract termination fees. We present certain line-items from our selected operating data, net of Transaction Related Expenses, in order to present a more meaningful comparison between periods of our operating expenses and our results of operations.
These non-GAAP terms are not defined in GAAP and our definitions may differ from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness. Such terms are used by management in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, net income and cash flows reported in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms on As-Reported Basis, in millions:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Net income
|$
|94
|$
|88
|$
|166
|Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
|Free Cash Flow:
|Depreciation
|20
|13
|13
|Amortization of intangible assets
|29
|5
|6
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|6
|2
|4
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|(27
|)
|(11
|)
|1
|Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (1)
|-
|(3
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|54
|32
|24
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|32
|33
|(134
|)
|Amortization of program broadcast rights
|9
|6
|6
|Non-cash 401(k) expense
|5
|4
|-
|Payments for program broadcast rights
|(10
|)
|(6
|)
|(5
|)
|Corporate and administrative expenses before
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock based compensation
|17
|9
|6
|Broadcast Cash Flow (1)
|229
|172
|87
|Corporate and administrative expenses excluding
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock based compensation
|(17
|)
|(9
|)
|(6
|)
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (1)
|212
|163
|81
|Contributions to pension plans
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|Interest expense
|(54
|)
|(32
|)
|(24
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|2
|1
|1
|Preferred dividends
|(13
|)
|-
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(37
|)
|(35
|)
|(13
|)
|Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases
|9
|8
|-
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(11
|)
|(7
|)
|(1
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|108
|$
|98
|$
|41
(1) Amounts in 2017 have been reclassified to give effect to the implementation of ASU 2017-07.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms on As-Reported Basis, in millions:
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Net income
|$
|179
|$
|211
|$
|262
|Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
|Free Cash Flow:
|Depreciation
|80
|54
|52
|Amortization of intangible assets
|115
|21
|25
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|16
|7
|8
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(54
|)
|(17
|)
|(74
|)
|Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (1)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|227
|107
|95
|Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|3
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|76
|77
|(69
|)
|Amortization of program broadcast rights
|39
|21
|21
|Non-cash 401(k) expense
|5
|4
|-
|Payments for program broadcast rights
|(43
|)
|(22
|)
|(21
|)
|Corporate and administrative expenses before
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock based compensation
|93
|36
|27
|Broadcast Cash Flow (1)
|729
|493
|329
|Corporate and administrative expenses before
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock based compensation
|(93
|)
|(36
|)
|(27
|)
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (1)
|636
|457
|302
|Contributions to pension plans
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|Interest expense
|(227
|)
|(107
|)
|(95
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|11
|5
|4
|Preferred dividends
|(52
|)
|-
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(110
|)
|(70
|)
|(35
|)
|Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases
|41
|14
|-
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(23
|)
|(34
|)
|(2
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|273
|$
|263
|$
|171
(1) Amounts in 2017 have been reclassified to give effect to the implementation of ASU 2017-07.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms on Combined Historical Basis, in millions:
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Net income
|$
|72
|$
|126
|$
|494
|Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
|Free Cash Flow:
|Depreciation
|21
|20
|22
|Amortization of intangible assets
|30
|29
|28
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|6
|4
|6
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
|(6
|)
|(3
|)
|1
|Miscellaneous (income) loss, net
|1
|2
|2
|Interest expense
|54
|54
|54
|Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|2
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|32
|35
|(452
|)
|Amortization of program broadcast rights
|10
|12
|11
|Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan
|excluding corporate 401(k) contributions
|4
|4
|-
|Payments for program broadcast rights
|(11
|)
|(12
|)
|(11
|)
|Corporate and administrative expenses before
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock-based compensation
|15
|27
|18
|Broadcast Transaction Related Expenses
|7
|-
|1
|Broadcast other adjustments
|1
|8
|5
|Broadcast Cash Flow (1)
|236
|306
|181
|Corporate and administrative expenses before
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock-based compensation
|(15
|)
|(27
|)
|(18
|)
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (1)
|221
|279
|163
|Contributions to pension plans
|-
|-
|(3
|)
|Corporate Transaction Related Expenses
|-
|8
|-
|Synergies and other adjustments
|-
|20
|20
|Operating Cash Flow as Defined in Senior Credit Facility (1)
|221
|307
|180
|Interest expense
|(54
|)
|(54
|)
|(54
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|4
|3
|3
|Preferred dividends
|(13
|)
|(13
|)
|(13
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(37
|)
|(43
|)
|(23
|)
|Reimbursement of purchases of property and equipment
|9
|8
|-
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(11
|)
|(8
|)
|(23
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|119
|$
|200
|$
|70
(1) Amounts in 2017 have been reclassified to give effect to the implementation of ASU 2017-07.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms on Combined Historical Basis, in millions:
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2017
|Net income
|$
|157
|$
|288
|$
|648
|Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
|Free Cash Flow:
|Depreciation
|81
|86
|86
|Amortization of intangible assets
|115
|117
|124
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|16
|15
|14
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(35
|)
|(7
|)
|(155
|)
|Miscellaneous (income) expense, net
|(3
|)
|4
|1
|Interest expense
|227
|227
|227
|Loss from early extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|5
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|76
|74
|(354
|)
|Amortization of program broadcast rights
|40
|42
|41
|Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan
|excluding corporate 401(k) contributions
|4
|4
|-
|Payments for program broadcast rights
|(44
|)
|(42
|)
|(41
|)
|Corporate and administrative expenses excluding
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock-based compensation
|92
|72
|54
|Broadcast Transaction Related Expenses
|45
|3
|3
|Broadcast other adjustments
|8
|11
|13
|Broadcast Cash Flow (1)
|779
|894
|666
|Corporate and administrative expenses excluding
|depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and
|non-cash stock-based compensation
|(92
|)
|(72
|)
|(54
|)
|Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses (1)
|687
|822
|612
|Contributions to pension plans
|(3
|)
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|Corporate Transaction Related Expenses
|34
|14
|1
|Synergies and other adjustments
|-
|80
|80
|Operating Cash Flow as Defined in Senior Credit Facility (1)
|718
|914
|690
|Interest expense
|(227
|)
|(227
|)
|(227
|)
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|12
|12
|12
|Amortization of net original issue discount (premium)
|on senior notes
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|Preferred dividends
|(52
|)
|(52
|)
|(52
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(110
|)
|(88
|)
|(57
|)
|Reimbursement of purchases of property and equipment
|41
|14
|-
|Income taxes paid, net of refunds
|(23
|)
|(38
|)
|(64
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|358
|$
|534
|$
|301
(1) Amounts in 2017 have been reclassified to give effect to the implementation of ASU 2017-07.
Reconciliation of Net Income on As-Reported Basis to Adjusted EBITDA and the Effect of Transaction Related Expenses and Certain Non-cash Expenses, in millions except for per share information:
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Net income
|$
|94
|$
|88
|$
|179
|$
|211
|Adjustments to reconcile from net income to
|Adjusted EBITDA:
|Depreciation
|20
|13
|80
|54
|Amortization of intangible assets
|29
|5
|115
|21
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|6
|2
|16
|7
|(Gain) loss on disposals of assets, net
|(27
|)
|(11
|)
|(54
|)
|(17
|)
|Miscellaneous income, net
|-
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|(6
|)
|Interest expense
|54
|32
|227
|107
|Income tax expense
|32
|33
|76
|77
|Total
|208
|159
|635
|454
|Add: Transaction Related Expenses
|7
|2
|79
|11
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|215
|$
|161
|$
|714
|$
|465
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|81
|$
|88
|$
|127
|$
|211
|Add: Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash
|stock-based compensation
|13
|4
|95
|18
|Less: Income tax expense related to Transaction Related
|Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|(24
|)
|(5
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders - excluding
|Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based
|compensation
|$
|91
|$
|91
|$
|198
|$
|224
|Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share, diluted - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation
|$
|0.91
|$
|1.02
|$
|1.98
|$
|2.52
|Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
|100
|89
|100
|89
Reconciliation of Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash, in millions except for ratio:
Eight Quarters Ended
December 31, 2019
|Net income
|$
|390
|Adjustments to reconcile from net income to operating cash flow as
|defined in our Senior Credit Agreement:
|Depreciation
|134
|Amortization of intangible assets
|136
|Non-cash stock-based compensation
|22
|(Gain) loss on disposals of assets, net
|(72)
|Interest expense
|334
|Income tax expense
|153
|Amortization of program broadcast rights
|61
|Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan
|9
|Payments for program broadcast rights
|(65)
|Pension expense
|(1)
|Contributions to pension plans
|(6)
|Adjustments for stations acquired or divested, financings and expected
|synergies during the eight quarter period
|447
|Transaction Related Expenses
|91
|Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement
|$
|1,633
|Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement,
|divided by two
|$
|816
December 31, 2019
|Adjusted Total Indebtedness:
|Total outstanding principal, including current portion
|$
|3,760
|Cash (unrestricted)
|(212)
|Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash
|$
|3,548
|Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash
|4.35
Gray Television, Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia, UNITED STATES
logo1.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: