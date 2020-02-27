|Series
|RIKV 20 0715
|RIKV 20 1116
|Settlement Date
|03/02/2020
|03/02/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,100
|9,050
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.880
|/
|3.020
|97.804
|/
|3.121
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,400
|9,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|12
|15
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|12
|15
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.880
|/
|3.020
|97.804
|/
|3.121
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.950
|/
|2.830
|97.920
|/
|2.953
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.880
|/
|3.020
|97.804
|/
|3.121
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.902
|/
|2.961
|97.836
|/
|3.074
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.950
|/
|2.830
|97.920
|/
|2.953
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.700
|/
|3.512
|97.765
|/
|3.178
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.896
|/
|2.977
|97.833
|/
|3.079
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.07
|1.04
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND
