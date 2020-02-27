Series RIKV 20 0715RIKV 20 1116
Settlement Date  03/02/2020  03/02/2020 
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  4,100  9,050 
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)  98.880  /  3.020  97.804  /  3.121 
Total Number of Bids Received  15  18 
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  4,400  9,400 
Total Number of Successful Bids  12  15 
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  12  15 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated  98.880  /  3.020  97.804  /  3.121 
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated  98.950  /  2.830  97.920  /  2.953 
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full  98.880  /  3.020  97.804  /  3.121 
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)  98.902  /  2.961  97.836  /  3.074 
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  98.950  /  2.830  97.920  /  2.953 
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)  98.700  /  3.512  97.765  /  3.178 
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)  98.896  /  2.977  97.833  /  3.079 
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 %  100.00 % 
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.07  1.04 