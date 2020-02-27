Dublin, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "200V EPC2112 eGaN® HEMT with Monolithic Optimized Gate Driver" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes a technology and cost comparison of this unique EPC2112 device with the monolithic GaN solution proposed by Navitas. Finally, this report provides a comparison of EPC2112 with the previous 200V EPC GaN device, the EPC2010. This comparison highlights the differences in die design and their impact on production cost.



GaN devices are penetrating confidently into different applications: for example, wall chargers and LiDAR applications, which are high-end solutions that take full benefit of high-frequency switching in GaN power devices. According to Yole Dveloppement's the GaN power business will reach around $423M by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 93%.



The author proposes a complete reverse costing of the EPC2112, the first monolithically integrated HEMT from Efficient Power Conversion (EPC). The device is an enhancement-mode gallium-nitride (eGaN) single Field Effect Transistor (FET) with a Gate Driver Integrated Circuit (IC). It is adapted for High-Frequency DC-DC conversion and Wireless Power applications.



This new Integrated Gate Driver eGaN IC design consists of a 40-m, 200V eGaN power transistor and an optimized gate driver in a low inductance surface mount Ball Grid Array (BGA) package. Compared with their silicon counterparts, GaN transistors have significantly lowered capacitance. This translates into lowered switching losses at higher frequencies for the same on-resistance and voltage rating. Besides this, EPC's chip-scale packaging significantly reduces its final device costs, bringing a competitive advantage not only with competitors in GaN but also with silicon. Based on a complete teardown analysis, this report provides a detailed manufacturing cost analysis of the die and the package as well as the estimated selling price of the device.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary

Market

Reverse Costing Methodology

Glossary

2. Company Profile and Supply Chain

EPC Profile

EPC GaN Products

3. Physical Analysis

Methodology

Summary of the Physical Analysis

Package Analysis

Package opening

Package cross-section

Die: IC Gate Driver

Die view and dimensions

Die cross-section

Die process

Die process characteristics

Die: HEMT

Die view and dimensions

Die cross-section

Die process

Die process characteristics

4. Manufacturing Process Flow

Die Front-End Fabrication Unit

Die Front-End Process Flow

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

Die Back-End Process Flow

5. Cost Analysis

Summary of the Cost Analysis

Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

Device Cost

Wafer front-end cost

Wafer front-end cost per step

Packaging cost

Die cost

Die back-end probe test and dicing cost

Component cost

6. Price Analysis

Definition of Prices

Estimation of Selling Price

7. Comparison

Comparison Between EPC's and Navitas Monolithic HEMT

Comparison Between 200V EPC's devices: EPC2112 and EPC2010



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhct7g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900