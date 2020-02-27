BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance ® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the recipients of the North American Partner Awards, recognizing the achievements and customer-first mentality of partner organizations in the region.



Nuance’s broad network of global partners is critical to its success delivering impactful solutions that drive a return on investment for customers around the world. As digital transformation continues to catalyze markets and businesses of all sizes, Nuance’s partners help to extend the reach of the company’s pioneering Conversational AI technology and enable the flexible, scalable, and customizable deployments that result in loyal customers and net new business growth.

Award winners were lauded for their high performance, commitment to Nuance, and joint customer success. Recipients include:



“We greatly value our partner relationships. They are critical to our go-to-market approach and most importantly our ability to bring solutions to customers that solve real business problems in a flexible, integrated way,” said Robert Weideman, General Manager and EVP, Nuance Enterprise Division. “Congratulations to this year’s award winners. Your partnership, collaboration and dedication to excellence is noteworthy. We are proud to partner with the best in the business and recognize your important contributions to Nuance’s success.”

The North American Partner Awards were presented at the Nuance Partner eXperience Summit (PXS), which recently took place in New Orleans. The annual networking event brings together senior-level Nuance leaders with partner organizations from across the region and features a series of sessions focused on infusing AI into customer engagement, enabling customer’s success with digital transformation and the future of biometric authentication and fraud prevention.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

