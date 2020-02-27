LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) and Lift & Co. Corp. (“Lift & Co.”) (TSXV:LIFT) (OTCQB:LFCOF) are pleased to announce the release of Indiva’s CannSell branded education module. The CannSell certification program, created by Lift & Co., in exclusive partnership with MADD Canada, is currently utilized in eight Canadian jurisdictions. CannSell also serves as the provincially-mandated training program for all cannabis retail workers in Ontario. These frontline staff members are responsible for educating consumers on the safe use of cannabis where it is sold. The Indiva education experience on the CannSell platform offers an overview of the Company, its product portfolio, and its commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability.



“We are proud to partner with Lift & Co. in educating this important community about Indiva and our products,” Niel Marotta, Indiva’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Many consumers do not know what to purchase prior to entering a store. Budtenders are a great first point of contact for those interested in learning more about cannabis. Their guidance makes cannabis more accessible and helps Canadians make informed decisions. We look forward to staying connected to the budtender community and working in partnership with organizations like Lift & Co. to educate the public about cannabis, cannabis products and responsible use.”

“Through the CannSell platform, Lift & Co. is able to support brands like Indiva to deliver brand education directly to Canadian budtenders who are critical to consumers’ cannabis education and eventual purchase decisions,” Matei Olaru, CEO of Lift & Co., said. “Whether it’s through this platform, lift.co or Cohesion, Lift & Co.’s entire platform connects brands like Indiva to consumers through several key touchpoints.”

Indiva’s branded education module is available now through the CannSell platform. Individuals interested in learning more about the CannSell program can visit learn.cannsell.ca .

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils, and edible products and provides production, manufacturing and refinement services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products .

ABOUT LIFT & CO.

Lift & Co. (TSXV:LIFT)(OTCQB:LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

