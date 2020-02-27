Negotiating the Sales of Millions of Surgical Masks to Countries where the Contagion is Spreading.



WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxsyn (OTC: PXYN, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating the sale of millions of masks meeting the NIOSH N95 mask standard and similar standards, capable of protecting wearers from breathing in viruses, including Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

We are currently evaluating multiple orders and vetting various suppliers in order to guarantee a supply chain that can deliver millions of masks on a timely schedule.

As this tragedy unfolds across the globe, hundreds of millions of surgical masks are being used every single day with worldwide demand increasing hourly. Prices are spiraling upwards and supplies are becoming extremely constrained. For suppliers that have inventory and a reliable supply chain, there are growing opportunities to sell masks and other medical supplies at increasing margins. Praxsyn is making a significant effort to ensure a stable supply chain in order to respond to this unfortunate world health crisis.

Frank Brady, CEO of Praxsyn commented, “The masks that we are sourcing are made overseas for delivery to front line locations overseas, where the efforts to contain the Corona Virus are occurring. We realize the importance of containing the spread of this disease and want to do our part to make the world a safer place. In addition to helping fight the spread of this disease, we believe that our efforts will help bolster the name and reputation of Praxsyn as a emerging player in the global health industry.”

About Praxsyn Corporation

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Praxsyn Corporation works to realize the vision of medical professionals to improve the lives of their patients. Additional company information can be found at www.praxsyncorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, regulatory approvals, unexpected expenditures, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue Praxsyn's business and product development plans and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Praxsyn assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

We may use terms such as “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate.

