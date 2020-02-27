RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BCRX) today announced that the company will present abstracts with new data on berotralstat (BCX7353), an oral, once daily therapy under regulatory review in the United States and Japan for the prevention of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, at the upcoming annual meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) March 13-16 in Philadelphia.



Oral Prophylaxis with Berotralstat (BCX7353) Reduces Use of Standard of Care (SOC) On-demand Medication in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): APeX-2 Study Results; Poster #328, Sunday, March 15, 9:45 a.m. ET



Patterns of Treatment and Retreatment of Acute Attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) with Standard of Care (SOC) On-Demand Medication: Results from the APeX-2 Study; Poster #331, Sunday, March 15, 9:45 a.m. ET



Relative Reductions in Attack Rate with Prophylactic Berotralstat (BCX7353) in Subjects with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE): Responder Analysis from the APeX-2 Study; Poster #326, Sunday, March 15, 9:45 a.m. ET



Gastrointestinal (GI) Adverse Events (AEs) Observed with Berotralstat (BCX7353) Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) are Primarily Mild, Self-limited, and Diminish with Time on Treatment; Poster #315, Sunday, March 15, 9:45 a.m. ET

“There is tremendous enthusiasm from both patients and physicians for the potential of oral, once daily berotralstat, and we look forward to sharing the latest new analyses that highlight the excellent outcomes patients had in our APeX-2 trial,” said Dr. William Sheridan, chief medical officer of BioCryst.

