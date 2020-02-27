VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) ("Osino” or “the Company”), is pleased to provide details on its Namibia gold exploration activities and work program planned for 2020. The Twin Hills Central Discovery in 2019 was a significant milestone for Osino and will continue to be the focus of the work program in 2020 as Osino moves towards resource definition at this newly discovered gold deposit. In tandem with the detailed drilling at Twin Hills Central, mineralization along strike will be assessed in more detail along with continued regional sampling and target definition programs.
The 2020 work program will focus on the following:
Heye Daun, Osino’s Founder and CEO commented: “I am very excited to provide details of the intensive work program which Osino’s technical team has planned for 2020. Coming off the successful, oversubscribed financing which closed in January, this program aims to achieve a good balance between rapidly defining and growing what we already have and trying to make new discoveries elsewhere on our license holdings. With the growing financial support of our existing and new shareholders, and the experience, innovation and drive of our own team, I have strong conviction that 2020 will be a very successful year for Osino.”
Dave Underwood, Osino’s VP Exploration commented further: “Most of the drilling and technical work is intended for infill and step-out drilling towards resource definition at the Twin Hills Central Discovery. Around 30% of the planned drilling will focus on advanced exploration of the Twin Hills satellite targets (incl. Twin Hills West, Clouds etc.), deeper drilling at Twin Hills Central, and the remainder of the Karibib gold trend with the objective of making further discoveries. Included in this program is also a significant regional exploration effort (mainly ongoing surface and bedrock sampling plus limited RC/diamond drilling) with the aim of testing our other Namibian targets, generating new ones and generally advancing our entire Namibian project pipeline.”
The main aspects of the 2020 Osino work program are described below:
Twin Hills Central Discovery and Karibib Gold Project
Otjikoto East Gold Project
Otjiwarongo Regional Gold Project
2020 Budget
Osino’s Board of Directors recently approved the 2020 work program and budget, which anticipates a total spend of approximately C$7.8 million during 2020, with more than 80% allocated towards exploration efforts in Namibia. Approximately 70% of the exploration budget is focused on the Twin Hills Central Discovery and surrounding targets. The remaining exploration expenditure will go towards the Otjikoto East Project and the continued assessment of the Otjiwarongo Regional targets, including Etekero.
Osino currently anticipates a year-end cash position of approximately C$6.5 million, excluding any exercise of in-the-money warrants during the year.
Osino’s actual expenditure in 2020 may vary from budget as new results are received, and priorities shift and objectives grow, but the main focus of work and expenditure will be at Twin Hills Central.
After the results of the initial phase of drilling (expected to be completed by mid-year) have been received and interpreted, adjustments to the work program may be made, including the possibility of increasing the drilling rate further (depending on results received).
Stock Options Issuance
The Company also announces the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 1,510,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Osino Stock Option Plan and the policies of the Exchange, to directors, officers, employees, and consultants, and vest over two years.
Qualified Person
David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino Resources Corp. and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information related to geology and exploration in this news release, and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.
About Osino Resources
Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Our 23 exclusive prospecting licenses are located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our 6,577km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.
Osino’s focus in 2020 is on defining and advancing the Twin Hills gold discovery and making new discoveries within the developing Karibib gold district, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses. Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to consolidating its Namibian portfolio.
