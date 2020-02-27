VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has completed construction of the 200 kilowatt (“kW”) solar system at Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. On September 11, 2019 Solar Alliance was awarded a contract through Kentucky Utilities Company’s (“KU”) Business Solar Program to build the 200 kilowatt (“kW”) solar system at Maker’s Mark Distillery. Bringing renewable energy to the bourbon industry, this system will offset the energy needs required to maintain the facilities where bourbon is stored for aging.



“Solar Alliance is proud to be installing solar for Kentucky Utilities,” said Solar Alliance CEO Myke Clark. “Working closely with Whayne Supply Company, a Caterpillar dealer, we were able to put forward a strong proposal to KU that will help them support Maker’s Mark’s renewable energy goals. The project is also the result of an increased focus for Solar Alliance in Kentucky, where the solar market is expanding rapidly and we are well positioned to build on our success to date.”

“Much like its signature bottle, hand-dipped in wax, Maker’s Mark is sealing its position as an industry leader and making a resounding commitment to sustainability. Travelers from all over the world visiting the iconic distillery will see homegrown electricity in action,” said Paul W. Thompson, chairman, CEO and president of LG&E and KU. “Together with our customers, we’re growing Kentucky’s renewable energy legacy and deepening our solar energy roots here in the Bluegrass.”

“Being a thoughtful steward of our community and our environment has been a pillar of Maker’s Mark since my grandparents first started making our bourbon in Kentucky more than 60 years ago,” said Maker’s Mark Managing Director Rob Samuels, an eighth-generation distiller. “The ability of this solar array to offset our energy use is a tangible example of our ever-increasing focus on environmental stewardship, and we’re thrilled to see this meaningful effort come to life with our partners at KU.”

Figure 1. Solar array at Maker’s Mark Distillery, in Loretto, Kentucky. Source: Kentucky Utilities/LG&E.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7d18c03-90ef-4be1-8d8c-22db13a44019

This is the second project Solar Alliance has worked on under the Business Solar Program. The first was a rooftop solar array built in 2018 for KU’s sister company, Louisville Gas and Electric Company, at the Archdiocese of Louisville’s pastoral center. Solar Alliance worked with Whayne Supply to complete both projects, demonstrating the benefits of a successful partnership with Whayne Supply, a Caterpillar Dealer serving Kentucky, West Virginia, South Eastern Ohio and Southern Indiana.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc.

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes.

