Value-Added Products and Acquisitions Drive Double-Digit Volume Growth in Fourth Quarter



Record Gross Profit and Cash Generation for 2019

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net sales increased 3.6% to $890.6 million driven by acquisition growth of 6.1% and Core Organic Growth of 3.9%, partially offset by a decrease of 5.9% from commodity price deflation

Gross profit increased 2.4% to $234.6 million

Net income decreased 28.2% to $20.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 12.9% to $57.0 million due primarily to impacts from commodity price deflation

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 decreased $0.11 to $0.37 per share

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Net sales decreased 1.5% to $3.6 billion driven by commodity price deflation of 7.5%, partially offset by an increase of 3.9% from acquisition growth and 3.1% from Core Organic Growth

Gross profit increased 4.6% to $951.3 million

Net income decreased 8.3% to $109.8 million



Adjusted EBITDA 1 decreased 2.4% to $259.4 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 declined $0.09 to $1.90 per share

Completed six acquisitions with annualized sales of approximately $275 million

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the leading providers of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. “2019 was a year of significant accomplishment, leveraging our strong culture, innovation and continuous improvement efforts to drive enhancements in safety, customer service, pricing and productivity,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “I’m proud of our team’s execution of our strategic initiatives during the year in the face of significant commodity deflation. Looking ahead to 2020, we believe we have strong underlying strength in our core business segments which, coupled with our strategic acquisitions and record cash generation, positions us well to expect 2020 to be a year of solid revenue and earnings growth. I’d like to thank our employees for their focused execution during the year and am excited about our momentum heading into 2020.”

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 Variance 2019 2018 Variance Net sales $ 890,564 $ 859,521 $ 31,043 $ 3,626,593 $ 3,682,448 $ (55,855 ) Net income and EPS Net income (GAAP) 20,199 28,116 (7,917 ) 109,845 119,738 (9,893 ) Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 0.30 0.41 (0.11 ) 1.63 1.77 (0.14 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 25,003 32,295 (7,292 ) 128,159 134,544 (6,385 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.37 0.48 (0.11 ) 1.90 1.99 (0.09 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 57,046 65,502 (8,456 ) 259,433 265,879 (6,446 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 6.4 % 7.6 % (1.2 )% 7.2 % 7.2 % — % Net cash provided by operating activities 47,436 99,387 (51,951 ) 245,853 210,025 35,828

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period



Net sales increased 3.6% to $890.6 million. The Company estimates that net sales increased 6.1% from acquisitions and 3.9% from Core Organic Growth, partially offset by a decrease of 5.9% from commodity price deflation within the lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories and 0.5% from the disposition of the Coleman Floor business on November 1, 2018.

Gross profit increased 2.4% to $234.6 million. Gross margin was 26.3%, compared to 26.7% for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a decrease in gross margin in the lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories, which benefited from unusually high commodity price-related gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $12.9 million to $187.0 million. Approximately $11.6 million of this increase was due to recently completed acquisitions and $1.9 million was due to increased health care costs, partially offset by a net decline of $0.6 million across all other expense categories. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales were 21.0%, compared to 20.2% for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, increased to $14.4 million, compared to $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Amortization expense was $4.8 million, compared to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets at recently acquired businesses.

Interest expense was $5.8 million, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Other income, net, increased to $3.4 million, which was derived primarily from state and local tax incentives, interest income and customer service charges, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase resulted primarily from an increase in interest income.

Net income decreased $7.9 million to $20.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to $28.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted diluted EPS decreased $0.11 per diluted per share to $0.37 per share, compared to $0.48 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $57.0 million, a decrease of $8.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 120 basis points to 6.4%.

Cash provided by operating activities of $47.4 million, a decrease of $52.0 million.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2018

Net sales decreased 1.5% to $3.6 billion. The Company estimates that net sales decreased 7.5% from commodity price deflation within the lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories and 1.0% from the disposition of Coleman Floor, partially offset by an increase of 3.9% from recent acquisitions and 3.1% from Core Organic Growth.

Gross profit increased 4.6% to $951.3 million. Gross margin was 26.2%, as compared to 24.7% for full year 2018. Gross margin for full year 2019 reflects an increase in gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components product categories, as compared to the prior year, as well as an increase in the percent of total net sales derived from our structural components and millwork, doors and windows product categories.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $47.3 million to $727.6 million. Approximately $28.1 million of this increase related to selling, general and administrative expenses of the recent acquisitions and $6.4 million related to increased health care costs. The remaining increase was primarily related to employee wage inflation and other variable costs to serve higher sales volumes. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales were 20.1%, as compared to 18.5% in 2018.

Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, increased to $54.1 million, as compared to $50.4 million in 2018.

Amortization expense was $18.0 million, as compared to $15.0 million in 2018. The increase in amortization expense for full year 2019 related to intangible assets at recently acquired businesses.

Interest expense decreased to $23.2 million, compared to $24.0 million in 2018.

Net income decreased $9.9 million to $109.8 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, as compared to $119.7 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in 2018.

Adjusted diluted EPS decreased $0.09 per diluted share to $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $1.99 per diluted share, in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $259.4 million, a decrease of $6.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.2%, unchanged from the prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities of $245.9 million, an increase of $35.8 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of December 31, 2019 was approximately $527.8 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $165.5 million and $362.3 million of borrowing availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolver. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter and full year 2019 totaled $21.8 million and $89.4 million, respectively. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to support increased sales volume and replace aged assets and facility, innovation and technology investments to support our operations.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Acquisitions

On December 2, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of DeFord Lumber (“DeFord”), a leading and highly-respected provider of building materials, primarily to custom and regional homebuilders in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. DeFord generated approximately $75 million in total net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. The addition of DeFord enhances BMC’s value-added offerings and customer mix.

During 2019, the Company completed six acquisitions with annualized sales of approximately $275 million.

Stock Repurchase Authorization

On November 26, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a $75.0 million share repurchase program, which was to expire on November 20, 2019. During October 2019, the Company’s board of directors authorized extending this share repurchase program for one year, such that it will expire on November 20, 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares. As of February 27, 2020, the Company had approximately $55.7 million of capacity remaining under the current share repurchase authorization.

2020 Outlook

For 2020, BMC expects net sales to grow to a range of $3.85 billion to $4.0 billion or approximately 6% to 10% over its 2019 net sales of $3.6 billion. BMC also expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $280 million to $295 million or approximately 8% to 14% over its 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $259.4 million.

This outlook is based on several assumptions, including the following:

Single family starts growth across our geographies in the mid single digits

Random Lengths dimensional lumber index to trade in a range of $360/m to $400/m compared to the 2019 full-year average of $356/m

Gross margin in the 25.5% to 26.0% range

Capital Expenditures in the range of $80 million to $100 million

Interest expense in the range of $23 million to $24 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 24.0% to 25.0%

Depreciation and amortization expenses in the range of $78 million to $83 million.

BMC’s Adjusted EBITDA outlook and full-year forecast for its effective tax rate on operations exclude the impact of certain income and expense items that management believes are not part of underlying operations. These items may include, but are not limited to, loss on early extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges, certain tax items, and charges associated with non-recurring professional and legal fees associated with acquisitions. BMC’s management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these income and expense items will have on its reported Net income and its reported effective tax rate because these items, which could be significant, are difficult to predict and may be highly variable. As a result, BMC does not provide a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure for its Adjusted EBITDA outlook or its effective tax rate on operations forecast. Please see the Forward-Looking Statements section of this release for a discussion of certain risks relevant to BMC’s outlook.

About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With $3.6 billion in 2019 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 18 states, principally in the South and West regions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, without limitation, statements regarding sales growth, price changes, earnings performance, strategic direction and the demand for our products. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "may," "might," "predict," "future," "seek to," "assume," "goal," "objective," "continue," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "prospects," "guidance," "possible," "predict," "propose," "potential" and "forecast," or the negative of such terms and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside BMC's control. BMC cautions readers that any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement; therefore, investors and shareholders should not place undue reliance on such statement. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication.

A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include without limitation:

the state of the homebuilding industry and repair and remodeling activity, the economy and the credit markets;

fluctuation of commodity prices and prices of our products as a result of national and international economic and other conditions;

the impact of potential changes in our customer or product sales mix;

our concentration of business in the Texas, California and Georgia markets;

the potential loss of significant customers or a reduction in the quantity of products they purchase;

seasonality and cyclicality of the building products supply and services industry;

competitive industry pressures and competitive pricing pressure from our customers and competitors;

our exposure to product liability, warranty, casualty, construction defect, contract, tort, employment and other claims and legal proceedings;

our ability to maintain profitability and positive cash flows;

our ability to retain our key employees and to attract and retain new qualified employees, while controlling our labor costs;

product shortages, loss of key suppliers or failure to develop relationships with qualified suppliers, and our dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers;

the implementation of our supply chain and technology initiatives;

the impact of long-term non-cancelable leases at our facilities;

our ability to effectively manage inventory and working capital;

the credit risk from our customers;

our ability to identify or respond effectively to consumer needs, expectations, market conditions or trends;

our ability to successfully implement our growth strategy;

the impact of federal, state, local and other laws and regulations;

the impact of changes in legislation and government policy;

the impact of unexpected changes in our tax provisions and adoption of new tax legislation;

our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards;

natural or man-made disruptions to our distribution and manufacturing facilities;

our exposure to environmental liabilities and subjection to environmental laws and regulation;

the impact of health and safety laws and regulations;

the impact of disruptions to our information technology systems;

cybersecurity risks;

our exposure to losses if our insurance coverage is insufficient;

our ability to operate on multiple Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) information systems and convert multiple systems to a single system;

the impact of our indebtedness;

the impact of the various financial covenants in our secured credit agreement and senior secured notes indenture; and

other factors discussed or referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of BMC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on February 27, 2020.

All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond BMC’s control. All forward-looking statements attributable to BMC or persons acting on BMC’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and BMC undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

1 This earnings release includes several metrics, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 890,564 $ 859,521 $ 3,626,593 $ 3,682,448 Cost of sales 655,926 630,291 2,675,289 2,773,232 Gross profit 234,638 229,230 951,304 909,216 Selling, general and administrative expenses 186,952 174,037 727,601 680,273 Depreciation expense 11,091 10,304 41,208 39,627 Amortization expense 4,808 3,752 18,045 15,015 Merger and integration costs 1,018 371 6,485 3,998 Impairment of assets 1,259 — 1,903 — 205,128 188,464 795,242 738,913 Income from operations 29,510 40,766 156,062 170,303 Other income (expense) Interest expense (5,771 ) (6,119 ) (23,156 ) (24,035 ) Other income, net 3,419 2,816 13,578 10,646 Income before income taxes 27,158 37,463 146,484 156,914 Income tax expense 6,959 9,347 36,639 37,176 Net income $ 20,199 $ 28,116 $ 109,845 $ 119,738 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 66,759 67,354 66,701 67,273 Diluted 67,609 67,764 67,332 67,748 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.42 $ 1.65 $ 1.78 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ 1.63 $ 1.77





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,496 $ 150,723 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 325,741 298,440 Inventories 331,969 309,279 Contract assets 32,125 32,348 Income taxes receivable 7,504 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 66,818 56,249 Total current assets 929,653 847,039 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 345,466 294,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 139,907 — Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 185,049 158,563 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 580 325 Goodwill 297,146 262,997 Other long-term assets 8,300 12,860 Total assets $ 1,906,101 $ 1,576,111 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 189,644 $ 123,495 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 117,825 110,276 Contract liabilities 31,094 34,888 Income taxes payable — 902 Interest payable 4,759 4,759 Current portion: Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 5,577 6,661 Operating lease liabilities 26,147 — Insurance reserves 16,328 15,198 Total current liabilities 391,374 296,179 Insurance reserves 43,536 41,270 Long-term debt 346,032 345,197 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 6,959 8,845 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 120,832 — Deferred income taxes 15,195 3,034 Other long-term liabilities 661 6,927 Total liabilities 924,589 701,452 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 68.3 million and 67.7 million shares issued, and 66.8 million and 67.2 million outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 683 677 Additional paid-in capital 687,255 672,095 Retained earnings 320,190 210,345 Treasury stock, at cost, 1.5 million and 0.5 million shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (26,616 ) (8,458 ) Total stockholders' equity 981,512 874,659 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,906,101 $ 1,576,111





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 109,845 $ 119,738 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 54,108 50,373 Amortization of intangible assets 18,045 15,015 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,441 1,684 Deferred income taxes 12,161 1,266 Non-cash stock compensation expense 12,462 11,315 Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate (1,973 ) (3,321 ) Gain on insurance proceeds (107 ) — Other non-cash adjustments 3,769 613 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net of allowances 846 16,078 Inventories 68 3,257 Accounts payable 52,364 (51,348 ) Other assets and liabilities (17,176 ) 45,355 Net cash provided by operating activities 245,853 210,025 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (124,412 ) (20,970 ) Purchases of property, equipment and real estate (89,392 ) (55,174 ) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and real estate 4,880 11,432 Insurance proceeds 107 1,991 Proceeds from sale of business — 7,773 Net cash used in investing activities (208,817 ) (54,948 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 110,987 854,946 Repayments of proceeds from revolving line of credit (110,987 ) (859,408 ) Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program (16,446 ) (2,891 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (6,697 ) (7,759 ) Secured borrowings 2,445 431 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,704 1,327 Repurchases of common stock related to equity award activity (1,712 ) (2,044 ) Acquisition-related post-closing payments, net (1,028 ) (370 ) Earnout payments (628 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (901 ) — Principal payments on other notes — (336 ) Net cash used in financing activities (22,263 ) (16,104 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 14,773 138,973 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 150,723 11,750 End of period $ 165,496 $ 150,723





BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Net Sales by Product Category

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Core

Organic

Growth (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Structural components $ 152,468 17.1 % $ 151,740 17.7 % 0.5 % 3.4 % Lumber & lumber sheet goods 242,148 27.2 % 272,986 31.8 % (11.3 )% 2.0 % Millwork, doors & windows

284,030 31.9 % 234,366 27.3 % 21.2 % 10.5 % Other building products & services 211,918 23.8 % 200,429 23.2 % 5.7 % (0.9 )% Total net sales $ 890,564 100.0 % $ 859,521 100.0 % 3.6 % 3.9 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Core

Organic

Growth (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Structural components $ 636,043 17.5 % $ 622,105 16.9 % 2.2 % 4.6 % Lumber & lumber sheet goods 1,040,870 28.7 % 1,286,481 34.9 % (19.1 )% (1.6 )% Millwork, doors & windows 1,080,837 29.8 % 964,684 26.2 % 12.0 % 6.0 % Other building products & services 868,843 24.0 % 809,178 22.0 % 7.4 % 5.3 % Total net sales $ 3,626,593 100.0 % $ 3,682,448 100.0 % (1.5 )% 3.1 %

Net Sales by Customer Type

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Core

Organic

Growth (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Single-family homebuilders $ 649,475 72.9 % $ 650,316 75.7 % (0.1 )% 1.6 % Remodeling contractors 105,256 11.8 % 99,646 11.6 % 5.6 % 4.4 % Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 135,833 15.3 % 109,559 12.7 % 24.0 % 17.0 % Total net sales $ 890,564 100.0 % $ 859,521 100.0 % 3.6 % 3.9 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2019 Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Core

Organic

Growth (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Single-family homebuilders $ 2,713,857 74.8 % $ 2,814,100 76.4 % (3.6 )% 2.0 % Remodeling contractors 419,533 11.6 % 427,346 11.6 % (1.8 )% 0.4 % Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 493,203 13.6 % 441,002 12.0 % 11.8 % 11.6 % Total net sales $ 3,626,593 100.0 % $ 3,682,448 100.0 % (1.5 )% 3.1 %





(a) Core Organic Growth is calculated as the total change in net sales excluding the estimated impact of changes in commodity-related prices, the net sales of non-comparable acquired or disposed operations and changes in selling days, as applicable.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income less interest income and plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs and other items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs, other items and after tax effecting those items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares.

Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share in conjunction with GAAP results. Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

(unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 20,199 $ 28,116 $ 109,845 $ 119,738 Interest expense 5,771 6,119 23,156 24,035 Interest income (1,156 ) (641 ) (3,988 ) (758 ) Income tax expense 6,959 9,347 36,639 37,176 Depreciation and amortization 19,194 16,828 72,153 65,388 Merger and integration costs 1,018 371 6,485 3,998 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,285 3,089 12,462 11,315 Acquisition costs 309 1,562 1,136 1,829 Business reorganization costs (a) 1,467 656 1,767 656 Other items (b) — 55 (222 ) 2,502 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,046 $ 65,502 $ 259,433 $ 265,879 Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.4 % 7.6 % 7.2 % 7.2 % Net income $ 20,199 $ 28,116 $ 109,845 $ 119,738 Merger and integration costs 1,018 371 6,485 3,998 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,285 3,089 12,462 11,315 Acquisition costs 309 1,562 1,136 1,829 Business reorganization costs (a) 1,467 656 1,767 656 Other items (c) — (159 ) 1,413 1,791 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (d) (1,275 ) (1,340 ) (4,949 ) (4,783 ) Adjusted net income $ 25,003 $ 32,295 $ 128,159 $ 134,544 Diluted weighted average shares 67,609 67,764 67,332 67,748 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.48 $ 1.90 $ 1.99





(a) Represents asset impairment charges related to the relocation of the operations of certain of the Company’s facilities (which have been separately called out in prior earnings releases) and charges related to the disposition of the Company’s Coleman Floor business and exit from the Arkansas market. (b) For the year ended December 31, 2019, represents income from a recovery made by the Company related to a fire at one of the Company’s facilities during 2015 (the “Recovery Income”) and the effect of the settlement of pending litigation for an amount below what was previously accrued (the “Litigation Settlement”). For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, represents costs incurred in connection with the departure of the Company’s former chief executive officer and the search for and appointment of his permanent replacement (“CEO Transition Costs”). (c) For the year ended December 31, 2019, represents out of period income tax expense to correct an error related to the calculation of excess windfall tax benefits on stock option exercises in certain prior periods (“Income Tax Adjustment”), the Recovery Income and the Litigation Settlement. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, represents CEO Transition Costs and a tax benefit related to a measurement period adjustment to the Company’s accounting for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the “2017 Tax Act Adjustment”). Other items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018 have been revised from previously reported amounts to exclude the excess windfall related to the Income Tax Adjustment that was reflected in historical results. (d) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was based on the respective transactions’ income tax rate, which was 23.6%, 23.4%, 23.6% and 23.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The tax effect of adjustments to net income excludes non-deductible impairment of assets of $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and non-deductible impairment of assets of $0.7 million and the Income Tax Adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2019. The tax effect of adjustment to net income excludes the Income Tax Adjustment and 2017 Tax Act Adjustment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018.



