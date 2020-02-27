Commercial Preparations on Track for Potential Second Half 2020 EU Launch of OTL-200 for MLD with U.S. Regulatory Filing Expected Late 2020 / Early 2021

Initiation of Rolling U.S. Regulatory Filing for OTL-101 (ADA-SCID) Planned for First Half 2020

Recent WORLD Presentations Showcased Data from Neurometabolic Franchise; Additional Clinical Data from MPS-I and MPS-IIIA Proof of Concept Trials Expected in 2020

$325M in Cash and Investments to Support Execution on Strategic Priorities in 2020 and Beyond

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global leader in gene therapy, today reported business highlights and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as 2020 strategic priorities and upcoming milestones.

“We are inspired by the possibilities ahead for Orchard in 2020 and beyond to bring the benefits of our gene therapy approach to patients worldwide,” said Mark Rothera, president and chief executive officer of Orchard. “As we prepare for the anticipated EU approval of OTL-200 for MLD, we are strengthening the foundation of our global commercial infrastructure that could one day support multiple potentially transformative products. We are also continuing to propel the business forward by advancing our next wave of proof-of-concept trials evaluating the potential for gene-corrected stem cells in a broader range of neurometabolic disorders. With strong execution in 2019 and a solid balance sheet heading into 2020, we are well-positioned to deliver value to our shareholders.”

Recent 2020 Achievements

Presented data from the company’s neurometabolic franchise at the 16th Annual WORLD Symposium in Orlando, Florida including: MLD: Data from a total of 33 patients treated with OTL-200, a gene therapy under an accelerated assessment review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD). Emerging data from a separate study quantifying caregiver-reported quality of life experiences was shown and describes the immense burden on their financial, professional, psychosocial and physical well-being. MPS-I: Data from the ongoing proof-of-concept trial of OTL-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-I). Evidence of engraftment and overexpression of the alpha-l-iduronidase (IDUA) enzyme was seen in all evaluable patients, with a median follow-up of six months (range of 1 - 12 months). MPS-IIIA: A case report of the first patient treated with ex-vivo, autologous hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA) under compassionate use was presented by Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital 1 .

Appointed industry veteran Steven Altschuler, M.D. to its board of directors. Dr. Altschuler brings nearly 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry and currently serves as managing director of Healthcare Ventures at Ziff Capital Partners. He was previously chair of the board of directors at Spark Therapeutics (now part of Roche), a commercial-stage gene therapy company.

Announced that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for OTL-102 for the treatment of X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD).

2020 / 2021 Corporate Priorities and Expected Key Milestones

Obtain approval for and launch OTL-200 for the treatment of MLD in Europe in the second half of 2020.

Submit a biologics license application (BLA) filing in the U.S. for OTL-200 for the treatment of MLD in late 2020 or early 2021.

Initiate a rolling BLA filing in the U.S. for OTL-101 in adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID) in the first half of 2020 with anticipated completion of the filing within 12 months of initiation.

Prepare for BLA and marketing authorization application (MAA) regulatory filings for OTL-103 in Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS) in the U.S. and EU in 2021.

Release interim data from the OTL-203 proof-of-concept clinical trial in MPS-I in 2020. One-year follow-up results for the first eight patients, including the primary endpoints, are anticipated in 2021.

Enroll five patients and release interim data on the first patient from the recently initiated proof-of-concept clinical trial for OTL-201 in MPS-IIIA in 2020.

Initiate construction of an in-house manufacturing facility in Fremont, California in 2020 (design of the facility is complete).

1 Patient was treated by the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital (RMCH) under a “Specials” license, granted by the UK government for the use of an unlicensed pharmaceutical product in situations of high unmet need when there is no other treatment option available. Orchard holds the license to the MPS-IIIA investigational gene therapy product (OTL-201) and is funding the proof-of-concept clinical trial being conducted at RMCH, which utilizes the same technology and procedures that were used to treat this first MPS-IIIA patient.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2019, were $325.0 million compared to $335.8 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by the net cash used to fund operations in 2019, partially offset by proceeds from the company’s public equity offering in June 2019 and the proceeds from the first drawdown under a credit facility entered in May 2019. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company’s cash used to fund operations and capital expenditures totaled approximately $43.8 million. The quarterly burn rate is expected to increase in 2020 due to the growth in operating expenses to support the potential launch of OTL-200 in the second half of 2020 and the company’s planned capital investment on its in-house manufacturing facility.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the company recognized $0.6 million in revenue related to European sales of Strimvelis®, the first gene therapy approved by the EMA for ADA-SCID.

Research and development expenses were $30.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $17.4 million in the same period in 2018. R&D expenses include the costs of clinical trials and preclinical work on the company’s portfolio of investigational gene therapies, as well as costs related to regulatory, manufacturing, license fees and milestone payments under the company’s agreements with third parties, and personnel costs to support these activities. The company expects R&D expenses to continue to increase as its programs advance through development.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $18.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $12.0 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to increased investment to prepare for the potential commercialization of multiple late-stage programs, as well as higher costs to support public company operations and stock-based compensation.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $45.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $25.1 million in the same period in 2018. The increase in net loss as compared to the prior year was primarily due to higher costs related to pre-launch activities on the company’s later-stage programs in development and expenses associated with being a public company. The company had 96.9 million ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

The company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will enable funding of its anticipated operating and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Product sales, net $ 595 $ 689 $ 2,513 $ 2,076 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product sales 191 142 805 422 Research and development 30,899 17,426 117,363 205,319 Selling, general and administrative 18,531 11,952 57,218 31,366 Total costs and operating expenses 49,621 29,520 175,386 237,107 Loss from operations (49,026 ) (28,831 ) (172,873 ) (235,031 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,843 1,114 7,362 1,116 Interest expense (633 ) — (1,538 ) — Other income (expense), net 2,533 3,056 1,387 4,390 Total other income (expense), net 3,743 4,170 7,211 5,506 Net loss before income tax (45,283 ) (24,661 ) (165,662 ) (229,525 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (133 ) (402 ) 2,240 (970 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (45,416 ) (25,063 ) (163,422 ) (230,495 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.75 ) $ (10.22 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 98,243,915 59,435,325 93,240,355 22,559,389







Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,053 $ 335,844 Marketable securities 305,937 — Trade receivables 1,442 2,103 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,530 6,985 Research and development tax credit receivable, current 14,934 10,585 Total current assets $ 349,896 $ 355,517 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,415 — Property and equipment, net 7,596 5,476 Research and development tax credit receivable 13,710 — Other long-term assets 8,664 5,049 Total non-current assets 49,385 10,525 Total assets $ 399,281 $ 366,042 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,984 $ 18,125 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 37,980 29,780 Operating lease liabilities 5,892 — Total current liabilities 55,856 47,905 Long-term debt, net 24,699 — Operating lease liabilities, non-current 15,320 — Other long-term liabilities 4,213 6,799 Total liabilities 100,088 54,704 Shareholders’ equity: 299,193 311,338 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 399,281 $ 366,042

