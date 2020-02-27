CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019.

The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. The dividends will be payable on March 31, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020.

Share Series Dividend Type Rate (% ) Dividend Paid ($/share) Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025 Series 2 Regular 3.382 $0.21022 Series 3 Regular 4.689 $0.29306 Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125 Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Communication Manager,

External Communications & Issues Management

403-298-7088