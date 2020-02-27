New York, USA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global chromatography system market is anticipated to reach $16,014.9 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6% from $8564.3 million in 2018 during the forecast period, 2018-2026. The report provides a definition of the market, segment analysis, inclusions and exclusions, its primary characteristics and differentiators, and sheds light on the various aspects of the competition the market has been going through. The report also includes an overview of the market size, different segments of the market, scope, trends and opportunities.

The report offers an overview of the chromatography system global market with a concise outline of its key segments. The research report divides the market by type, end-user, and region. Based on type, the report divides the market into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and others. Based on end-user, the report divides the market into hospital and research industries, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and food industry, and others.

Major Growth Drivers

The global chromatography system market is mainly driven by the hospital & research industry, due to wide range of usage in R&D activities, separation of complex mixtures and cancer cells identification in human body. In food industry the chromatography technique is utilized for separation of organic compounds, vitamins, amino acids and contaminants in the food product, these will enhance the growth of the chromatography market. The chromatography system has wide range of applications such as air quality monitoring. In chemical industry air monitoring is used to identify the purity of chemicals and examining the chemical compounds that will enhance the chromatography system market growth.

Obstacles on the way

The price of the device and availability of alternative techniques will restrict the growth of chromatic system market. Lack of skilled labor is the major factor hindering the chromatography systems market growth. The market is mainly restrained by cost of the instrument and it requires skilled personal to conduct analysis and operate the instrument. Additionally, less accuracy and uncertainty of analytical results when compare with alternative techniques may hinder the chromatography system market growth.

Opportunities

Growing the importance of chromatography system in research laboratories, protein purification and forensic laboratory is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, rising the number of research & developments and improvements in chromatography techniques in order to improve the accuracy and precision of analytical results will create better growth opportunities in the near future. Increasing investments from governments in forensic labs to determine the reason for death, to identify alcohol content in body of the victims by using body parts, this is achieved with the help of chromatography system. These factors will enhance growth of the market.

Gas chromatography to reign the market till the end of 2026

Gas chromatography system market led the market share in the year 2018, generated a revenue of $3.6 billion and anticipated to account for $6.3 billion over forecast period, owing to wide range of usage in quality control in production of petroleum chemicals and R&D in pharmaceutical, environmental and biomedical industries.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology segment to dominate the market with a CAGR of 7.3%

Hospital & research segment generated a revenue of $3,254.4 million in 2018, and it is expected to account for $5,983.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. Chromatography is the most powerful diagnostic technique in hospital & research sector. Additionally, the chromatography system industry size for pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry is expected to reach $5,651.4 million over forecast period, owing to growing the pharmaceutical industries in Asia Pacific region countries.

Asia Pacific to bring massive opportunities

Europe will experience a robust growth over forecast period. Owing to strong presence of pharmaceutical companies in this region, and these manufacturers are investing on research activities and geographical expansion. Along with Europe, Asia Pacific chromatography system market is experience substantial growth in the coming years and it is anticipated to account for $3,283.9 million by 2026, and increasing from $1,712.9 million in 2018, due to rising the pharmaceutical industries, medicines developments and biological research.

Key Players of the market

The key players of the chromatography system market include JASCO Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Pall Corporation, GE Healthcare, Novasep Holding, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., GL Sciences Inc., and Quadrex Corporation among many others.

