The CloudMD telemedicine app, which launched in B.C. just 3 weeks ago, is a virtual clinic that patients can access for free, allowing them to see a doctor in real-time from their smartphone or desktop device.

“CloudMD’s app allows a physician’s practice to extend into virtual visits for their patients who may not need face to face interactions,” said Dr. David Ostrow, current Chief Medical Officer of CloudMD and former CEO of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority. “Patients are able to do this without sacrificing the background medical knowledge that exists in their clinic records and with the assurance that they are getting a full range of services using CloudMD. In addition, with CloudMD there’s less time off work and fewer waits in crowded waiting rooms.”

To ease the demand on the healthcare system, the Company is currently reaching out to governments and agencies to better understand how its services can best provide support. Through their telemedicine app and network of online physicians, patients can easily and conveniently receive an evaluation and treatment and avoid being exposed to, or spread new infections in waiting rooms of medical clinics and hospitals.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness caused by a virus that was first identified in China and recent reports have cited it has spread to over 30 countries worldwide. Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not officially declared the outbreak as a pandemic and is still focusing on containment efforts. However, several authorities have stated a pandemic is inevitable, warning governments, businesses and individuals to prepare for the next phase of disease management: mitigation.

The goal of mitigation is to reduce the illnesses impact on society by reducing the spread of the virus. Mitigation strategies range from individual behavior changes such as hand washing, to working from home and intermittent school closures. The US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week encouraged people to use telemedicine services as the coronavirus outbreak spreads1.

“We are prepared to rapidly scale our resources as needed to meet the currently rising demand for telemedicine services,” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. “Our services can make an impact by providing triaging, support, information and medical advice for a worried public. Unnecessarily heading to a doctor’s office or emergency room not only increases demand on already stretched resources, but also increases a patient's chances of exposure or spreading of virus. We will be looking to work with government agencies and health organizations to help support their patient populations.”

1 https://www.statnews.com/2020/02/25/cdc-expects-community-spread-of-coronavirus-as-top-official-warns-disruptions-could-be-severe/

The Company will be providing further updates in the coming weeks as the situation develops.

To learn more about our telemedicine services, visit www.cloudmd.ca . The app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play .

