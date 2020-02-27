TOM'S RIVER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Wall Street Conference held on 2/19/20 in Palm Beach Florida, Pat Dileo, CEO of Quad M Solutions Inc., presented (an 8K of the presentation was filed 2/18/20 and incorporated at its website). Quad M has developed a proprietary, fully integrated ecosystem of benefit products and services that achieve better health outcomes by using value-based, self-insured health plans designed for the Independent Consultant (IC) and GIG Economy worker. The Company brings affordable and sustainable, innovative, consumer-driven healthcare benefits including major medical insurance coverage to the estimated 60 million USA based IC and GIG Economy workers. The company operates through its staffing companies, whereby, the owner of the IC business entity is an employee of the staffing company and staffed back to the IC business entity. The staffing of employees allows the Company’s staffing companies to provide all its employees with affordable and sustainable health benefits and major medical insurance like many of the larger USA employers. The Company’s staffed employee continues working as a legal IC through their own business entity and receives health insurance on a pretax basis on par with the employees of the larger corporations. The company’s technology works with various Third Party Administrators (TPAs) and major reinsurance companies such as Sun Life, Inc. and this results in the staffing company being partially self-insured and providing its benefits compliant with ERISA, the Affordable Care Act and State Insurance and Labor laws just as large employer companies.



The Company detailed the macro-economics of its recent J/V with Infiniti HR Inc. Infiniti is a nationally recognized PEO (Professional Employer Organization) that provides payroll, benefits, and tax deductions as a co-employer of the employees of some of the US’s largest franchisors and others. They have an estimated 68,000 employees being serviced over the past five years and Infiniti and the Company have commenced migrating many of these employees to utilize the Company’s health benefits through their JV company PRIMEAXESS. The Company is building a digital platform and believes the JV entity PrimeAxess will migrate these existing employee lives over the next 12-18 months. These estimates don’t include any new business derived from the JV’s new marketing efforts. Each employee/worker represents a premium average $1,000/month of revenue and an estimated $200/month of operating earnings for the Company (MMMM). Upon full migration of these existing employee lives the estimated monthly revenue to the Company, and without any other sales verticals, is approximately $68,000,000 per month with operating profits estimated at $13.6 million per month. The company will be onboarding these lives on an escalating basis during the coming year. This J/V PrimeAxess is targeting a new sales channel from current Infiniti clients whereby an estimated 500,000 employee lives are franchisees of those franchisor clients. Assuming the J/V reaches a 5% penetration of the franchisee employees in the first year, additional estimated revenue of $25 million/month with operating profits of $5 million/month exists. The Company believes that other PEO’s will soon need to compete with the new and improved benefits platform created to remain competitive. In addition, the Company is developing several new marketing campaigns and expects to conclude the sale to other verticals to aid the IC and GIG workers. Health insurance for this market sector is a highly sought commodity and new solutions to replace the existing unsustainable status quo products are needed. The Company recently completed a 1:100 reverse split of its common stock shares under the revised OTC trading symbol MMMMD. Post this reverse stock split there will be approximately 700,000 common stock shares outstanding. By the time all the workers are migrated the monthly operating earnings per share could exceed $11/share/month or over $100/share per year.

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Quad M Solutions, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

