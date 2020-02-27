New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Population Health Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778946/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. population health management market size is expected to reach USD 62.2 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period. Increase in healthcare expenditure, need for value-based healthcare delivery, and effective disease management across different care settings are among key factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



Population health management stratifies population groups at risk and identifies high cost diseases and conditions, ultimately deriving the members that need to participate in disease management programs.Furthermore, insurance providers have initiated partnerships with healthcare providers through PHM integration for cost containment and value delivery.



Due to the shift of healthcare providers and payers from volume to value-based care delivery, tools like PHM solutions are critical in addressing their needs. PHM solutions are an important part of Quality Payment Program (QPP), launched by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).



In U.S., poor healthcare management results in the loss of productivity and a significant portion of healthcare costs. Adoption of PHM software by employers helps in the management of their healthcare budget as they can keep a track of the employees’ health status. The U.S. PHM market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to growing demand for healthcare IT services and solutions that encourage healthcare delivery reliant on value, resulting in a transition from Fee-For-Service to a value-based payment model.



• In 2010, the U.S. government introduced the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, which ensures provision of high-quality care, while reducing cost. This has encouraged the establishment of various Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

• Increase in healthcare expenditure, need for value-based healthcare delivery, and effective disease management across different care settings is expected to propel the U.S. population health management market growth

• The services segment dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in 2019, while the software segment is likely to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period

• Healthcare providers held a majority of the market in 2019 as population health management gives providers the flexibility to manage complex clinical data and assist in generating real-time insights. These functionalities and advantages offered by PHM are responsible for its increased adoption by healthcare providers

• Some of the companies operating in this market are Cerner; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Conifer Health Solutions, LLC; eClinicalWorks; Enli Health Intelligence; McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc.; Advisory Board; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; and athenahealth, Inc.

• In May 2018, Allscripts acquired HealthGrid Holding Company, enabling Allscripts to integrate HealthGrid’s capabilities into its FollowMyHealth platform.

