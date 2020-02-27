Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, a business of Hexagon Composites, has been awarded an order for two X-STORE® modules in the United Kingdom.



Hexagon’s Mobile Pipeline® modules will transport Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from the production site to the gas grid. The facility represents the future of sustainable clean energy power generation leaving zero waste and enabling a circular economy.

“RNG projects are emerging all over the world. Even then, less than one percent of the available supply is being utilized”, says Miguel Raimao, Vice President Mobile Pipeline. “Its potential to cost effectively mitigate greenhouse gas emissions is tremendous. Not only does it displace petroleum fuels, but in many cases, it eliminates harmful methane emissions. Mobile Pipeline® modules are a key enabler for transporting this zero-carbon fuel to the gas grid and industrial users.”

Deliveries of the X-STORE® modules are scheduled for the second quarter of 2020.

