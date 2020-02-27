WARMINSTER, Pa., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that it has scheduled its fourth quarter and Year-End 2019 financial results, conference call and webcast for Thursday, March 5, 2020. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:



• Q4 2019 Press Release: March 5, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q4 2019 Conference Call: March 5, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: (866) 393-1607 • International Dial-In Number: (914) 495-8556 • Conference ID Number: 5084457

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com .

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and reference conference ID 5084457.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly-traded (Nasdaq: ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B (HBV) infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care and contribute to a curative combination regimen. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com .

