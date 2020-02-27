WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Solutions International, Inc. (“PSI” or “the Company”) (OTC Pink: PSIX), a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of emissions-certified engines and power systems, will be represented during the upcoming Data Center World 2020 conference and expo.



Brian Jabeck, PSI’s Distributed Energy Business Director, will participate as a panelist for a session entitled, “The New Reality: Why Data Centers are Turning to Microgrids for Power Resiliency,” during the event, which runs from Monday, March 16 to Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. The panel – scheduled from 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. CST on March 17 – will discuss the benefits of a microgrid energy generation strategy for data center operators.

PSI provides customers with power generation packages that include engines, alternators, cooling systems and housing. Jabeck’s background and expertise includes working with several of North America’s largest design firms to implement power systems into data center and oil and gas applications, in addition to other mission critical and emergency applications.

PSI designs, manufactures, and sells custom-engineered, integrated electrical power generation systems for microgrid and cogeneration (CHP) markets as well as standby power and demand response. The Company’s energy market offerings range from 2.4 liters to 53 liters and include natural gas, propane and diesel-powered options.

“PSI is excited to participate in this event,” PSI Energy Division Vice President Mike Biltimier said. “We are happy to voice our collective industry experience and help put color on resiliency, operational cost efficiencies and trends.”

Data Center World is the leading conference and expo for data center and IT infrastructure professionals. The event includes in-depth workshops, nearly 70 conference sessions, keynote sessions from industry leaders, networking opportunities and a data center-focused exhibit hall. For more information, visit www.datacenterworld.com.

About Power Solutions International, Inc.

Power Solutions International, Inc. (PSI) is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of a broad range of advanced, emission-certified engines and power systems. PSI provides integrated turnkey solutions to leading global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets. The company's unique in-house design, prototyping, engineering and testing capacities allows PSI to customize clean, high-performance engines using a fuel agnostic strategy to run on a wide variety of fuels, including natural gas, propane, gasoline, diesel and biofuels.

PSI develops and delivers powertrains purpose-built for medium-duty trucks and buses for the North American and Asian markets, including school and transit buses, work trucks, terminal tractors, and various other vocational vehicles. In addition, PSI develops and delivers complete power systems that are used worldwide in stationary and mobile power generation applications supporting standby, prime, demand response, microgrid, and co-generation power (CHP) applications; and industrial applications that include forklifts, agricultural and turf, industrial sweepers, aerial lifts, irrigation pumps, ground support, and construction equipment.

Contact:

Power Solutions International, Inc.

Dan M. Dun

Director of Marketing & Communications

+1 (630) 350-9400

ddun@psiengines.com