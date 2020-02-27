VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) announces that it has received a $1.46 million BC Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (“METC”) refund. The METC is available for companies undertaking qualifying mineral exploration in British Columbia and the claim was filed by the Company with regards to expenditures incurred on its Kutcho Project in 2018.



“The METC refund gives the Company sufficient funds to meet short term liabilities and provides working capital runway towards its overall corporate initiatives,” stated Vince Sorace, President & CEO of Kutcho Copper Corp. “The company continues to discuss and pursue strategic opportunities to advance the Kutcho project through feasibility, permitting and construction.”

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company intends to advance the Kutcho Project through feasibility and permitting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace

President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp., please email info@kutcho.ca or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.