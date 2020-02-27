KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (“JWC” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: JWCA), announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to each of its independent directors. Each of the three independent directors of the Corporation has been granted options to purchase 50,000 common shares (“Shares”) of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.17 per share. These options vest on the date of grant and expire on February 25, 2025. A total of 150,000 Shares has been reserved for issuance in connection with the stock option grants. The stock option grants remain subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation

James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary is a Licensed Producer under the Cannabis Regulations, formerly the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”). JWC is a premium cannabis brand, focusing on producing clean, consistent cannabis using an advanced and proprietary aeroponic platform named GrowthSTORM™. JWC began as a collective of patients and growers under the Marihuana Medical Access Regulations (the precursor to ACMPR). Since its inception, JWC has remained focused on providing the best possible patient experience. JWC is a family-founded company with deep roots planted in the local community. JWC’s operations are based in Kitchener, Ontario. Learn more at www.jwc.ca.

