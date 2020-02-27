Calgary, AB, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Naheed Nenshi, University of Calgary President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ed McCauley and Mount Royal University President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tim Rahilly will lead a Calgary seven-day, three-city mission to India that begins Saturday.

Calgary Economic Development partnered with the Confederation of Indian Industry, the premier business association in India, to create the program with more than a hundred events and meetings with senior government officials, educational institutions, and leading Indian companies to better understand the opportunities.

The mission begins Saturday, March 1st, in New Delhi before moving on to Bangalore on March 3rd and concluding in Mumbai on March 6th and 7th. The focus will be on information and communication technology (ICT), film and creative industries, advanced manufacturing, education, government relations, trade and talent.

The mission is part of an overall strategy by Calgary Economic Development to position Calgary in key Indian markets as the best destination in Canada for tech talent, as a leading centre of digitization of industry to resolve global challenges, as one of the world’s most liveable cities, and, as the one place in Canada where people can truly Live Tech and Love Life.

The Alberta New Delhi Office, which promotes provincial business interests in India, and the Canadian High Commissioner are providing support for the mission. India has been identified as a priority market for both Alberta and Canada.

“India will soon be the most populous country in the world. It’s grown in recent years as a destination and trade partner for Calgary’s goods and services, and we’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of our economic potential in this market,” said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. “This mission is part of our strategy to develop partnership that will advance investment interest, attract key tech talent, grow the roster of filmmakers and studios coming to Calgary to take advantage of our landscapes and film centre, and cultivate links between our respective educational institutions.”

In addition to Nenshi, McCauley and Rahilly, the delegation includes City Councillor George Chahal a representative from Bow Valley College and will be supported by a member of the Mayor’s Office. Calgary Economic Development will be represented by Luke Azevedo, Commissioner of Film, Television & Creative Industries; Patrick Mattern, Vice-President Business Development; and Nancy Knowlton, Chief of Staff.

“The University of Calgary has identified India as a high priority country with compelling opportunities to benefit both of our communities through international partnerships and collaboration,” said Dr. McCauley. "I look forward to meeting with business, government and educational leaders to gain a deeper understanding of the areas of mutual interest, and to strengthen existing ties with our research and academic collaborators in the region.”

"This is an excellent opportunity for a team of local leaders to tell the Calgary story — a vibrant place to learn, work and live," said Dr. Rahilly. "We are proud of the learning environment MRU offers future international students and the support we can provide to potential investors in our local economy."

Calgary Economic Development will incur the cost of events and visits during the mission while participating post-secondary institutions will be responsible for their cost of promotional materials, flights, accommodation or other travel expenses. This investment includes follow-up business development and in-market awareness initiatives to ensure the long-term opportunity for a Calgary-India relationship to be fully explored. Total investment for this portion of initiative is $90,000, and is inclusive of all travel, meetings and logistics.

Mayor Nenshi and Mary Moran, President and CEO of Calgary Economic Development, will be available to answer questions about the mission at MacEwan Library in the Mayor’s Office today at 9:30 a.m.



About Calgary Economic Development

