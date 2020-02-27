QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation is proud to announce the success of its very first humanitarian aid program, in which two of its employees were sent to Zambia last November to raise awareness and educate communities on water and sanitation. The company, which positions itself as a leader in avant-garde ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) practices and policies, has deployed this audacious humanitarian initiative as part of a global approach integrating socially responsible management practices.



Humanitarian Project

After working jointly with the non-governmental organization CAWST (Centre for Affordable Water and Sanitation Technology), in the development of this innovative program, H 2 O Innovation invited all of its 665 employees to submit applications to take part in this unique experience. Fifteen employees participated in the selection process and 2 of them were selected by the CAWST team to use their knowledge and expertise during a 2-week humanitarian aid experience in Zambia, within a project of the organization.

CAWST's approach aims to meet global drinking water and sanitation needs by developing the local knowledge and skills of communities in low and middle-income countries, so that they can implement and operate the solutions sustainably. “Our H 2 O Innovation volunteers contributed significantly. This program is a great opportunity to involve donors more in our work and harness corporate knowledge and skills to address global issues”, said Millie Adam, Vice President of Global Services, CAWST. Derek Pirraglia, Application and Process Engineer at H 2 O Innovation, and Kenneth Head, Office Manager in Pascagoula, Mississippi, who were selected to take part in the project, have grown from this enriching experience.

By contributing to this humanitarian aid program, H 2 O Innovation has concomitantly provided the time and expertise of its two employees, as well as $22,000 in donations to the Canadian charity. The partnership between CAWST and H 2 O Innovation highlights the common values these two entities share.

Responsible Company

The company, whose headquarters are located in Quebec City, has pledged over the past years in terms of ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), remaining consistent with its environmental philosophy as well as its expertise and mission, both aiming to treat and recycle wastewater. The idea to offer their employees the chance to be involved in a humanitarian effort has come naturally to the company’s upper management.

In an era where the retention of qualified personnel is an issue, such an initiative definitely contributes to employee engagement. “We have been working on this avant-garde program for a long time and we are delighted with the result. We first created a humanitarian committee within our team to reflect on the most relevant way for H 2 O to get involved in various social and humanitarian missions. Rather than participating sporadically in several charitable activities, we have developed something unique that meets both our corporate mission, water, our social responsibility and our desire to make a difference in disadvantaged countries. Not only does this motivate the troops, but we feel that we have made a very concrete contribution to a cause that is dear to us”, added Guillaume Clairet, Chief Operating Officer of H 2 O Innovation. He confirms that several employees express the desire to help others and make a difference, and he is confident that participation will be even more important in the years to come.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water & wastewater projects, and services; ii) specialty products, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems.

About CAWST

CAWST is a Canadian charity and licensed not-for-profit professional engineering consultancy. CAWST teaches people how to access safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene in their homes, schools and clinics, using simple, affordable technologies. To do so, CAWST transfers knowledge and skills to organizations and individuals in low- and middle-income countries offering workshops, training resources and consulting services. To learn more about CAWST and its impactful work, visit cawst.org.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source:

H 2 O Innovation Inc.

www.h2oinnovation.com



Contacts:

Marc Blanchet

+1 418-688-0170

marc.blanchet@h2oinnovation.com

Hailey Carnegie

+1 403-243-3285 ext. 258

media@cawst.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60afe7a-4390-499c-8c13-a9423f0221ea