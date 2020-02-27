NORTHVILLE, Mich., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference in Orange County, Calif. on Monday, March 16, 2020. The presentation will begin at 2:30 pm (PT).



There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com .





Investor Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

248.308.1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702



