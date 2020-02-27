OTTAWA, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce that it has signed a co-development definite agreement with MAKScientific. This agreement provides Tetra with access to novel patented new molecules with CB1 and CB2 agonist or antagonist properties. In the long term, this agreement secures patented new drug candidates for Tetra to develop after Caumz and QIXLEEF receive marketing approval.



MAKScientific is a recognized world leader in endocannabinoid research and drug development. MAKScientific has developed a pipeline of small molecule drugs that target the cannabinoid receptors (CB1 and CB2) as well as other targets implicated in the endocannabinoid system. Under this agreement, MAKScientific will develop new molecules that will be screened by Tetra for potential efficacy in various indications including cancer, pain and inflammation as well as other potential targets of interest to Tetra.

“This collaboration with MAKScientific provides significant opportunities for Panag Pharma Inc to expand the company’s research to derisk and advance novel lead drug compounds to the clinic. MAKScientific’s founder, Professor Alexandros Makriyannis, is a pioneer in drug development in the cannabinoid space and his ground-breaking work has been instrumental to our understanding of how drugs interact with and modulate the endocannabinoid system,” said Dr. Melanie Kelly, CSO Panag Pharma and Tetra.

"A successful Biopharmaceutical company requires a pipeline of patent protected molecules that can become its next generation therapeutics. Patent protection is one of the most important aspects to safeguarding the company’s assets and its shareholders investments," commented Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO of Tetra.

Tetra is growing rapidly into a fully vertically integrated pharmaceutical company that through its established agreements and strategic partnership can take a new molecule, developed and patented by MAKScientific, and bring it all the way to commercialization. Tetra can leverage this co-development agreement by using its current know-how:

Leverage solubilization intellectual property from our partnership with Altus Formulation;

Develop patent protected inhalation Rx drugs based on Tetra IP;

Established supply agreements for GMP grade cannabinoids with several suppliers;

Established collaborations with manufacturers capable of synthetic commercial pharmaceutical production;

Leverage licensed technology from Vitiprints LLC for clinical trial supply and commercial scale production capacity to meet global demand.

Internal core capabilities include research and development, regulatory affairs, pharmaceutical drug and device compliance, clinical trial operations;

Initiated the preparation for commercialization of prescription drugs.

“Tetra is set for a strong future moving forward and is clearly shaped into a Biopharmaceutical Company of Rx products based on cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development," stated Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO.

About MAKScientific

MAKScientific is a privately held Boston-based company founded in 2004 on the basis of research by Professor Alexandros Makriyannis in the chemistry and biochemistry of the cannabinoid system. The Company is a leader in cannabinergic compound development with the ability to address major unmet medical needs for selected diseases with a clear competitive advantage over present therapies. Our mission is the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system: a key regulator of homeostasis.

MAKScientific has extensive expertise in the endocannabinoid biochemical pathways and has validated therapeutic targets. These include two known GPCRs (CB1 and CB2) as well as enzymes that are in the modulation of this biochemical system including fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH), N-acylethanolamine-hydrolyzing amidase (NAAA), diacylglycerol lipase (DGL), and monoacylglyceral lipase (MGL) as well as the cannabinoid transporter system. The Company has proficiency in medicinal chemistry and drug design and has substantial drug development assets that include a large library of carefully designed druggable cannabinergic compounds as well as advanced preclinical drug candidates for treating metabolic disorders, chronic liver disease, pain, neurodegenerative, inflammatory diseases and addiction.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research and development strategies, including this trial, the ability to obtain orphan drug status, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information, please contact Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.:

Investor Contact:

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors LLC

646-889-1200

Tetrainvestors@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach

LifeSci Communications

646-876-5868

amielach@lifescicomms.com



Canada:

Carol Levine

Energi PR

514-288-8500 ext. 226

carol.levine@energipr.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

References: