Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global whiskey market is expected to grow from USD 5.6 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2018-2025. Changing lifestyles, consumption habits of whiskey, increase in disposable income, rising affordability of whiskey and consumer preference towards premium whiskey are the factors fuelling the whiskey market.

Whiskey is an affordable luxury item that motivates many whiskey manufacturing companies to produce more premium and super-premium products in the market. Whiskey is a kind of alcoholic drink which is produced after fermenting grain mash. The grains that are used include barley, rye, malted barley, malted rye, wheat, and corn. Typically whiskey is aged in wooden white oak barrels. In the United States, corn whiskey does not need to be aged. Whiskey is produced in most areas that grow grain but can differ in content and quality. The intake of whiskey at a modest rate is considered favorable for health as it reduces the risk of developing heart and blood pressure-related complications. But, excessive intake is related to critical health issues. In situations of medical emergencies, it is also used as a substitute for alcohol to disinfect wounds. The whiskey is manufactured using farm-grown grains by distillers, with a blend of whole spices, herbs, and grains to improve their taste and flavor. The most popular flairs of whiskey include scotch whiskey, grain whiskey, blended whiskey, Irish and American whiskey.

An increase in expenses and rising affordability of whiskey is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. Change in living lifestyles and consumption habits of whiskey is a key driver aiding in the growth of this market Also, consumer preference towards premium whiskey is also boosting up the demand for whiskey. But heavy taxation and stringent legal regulations of the governments may obstruct the growth of the market. However, advanced organic whiskey products and growth prospects in different geographies will boost up the product demand in the coming years. Rising number of consumers switching over to wine and beer is the main challenge.

For instance, in January 2019, Dogfish Head finally opt for whiskey production, with the release of their first in-house, distilled and aged malt spirit, Alternate Takes: Volume 1.

Major manufacturers are implementing key strategies which include portfolio expansion, joint ventures, capacity increase, mergers & acquisitions, and brand promotion. These companies are concentrated on expanding their product portfolio to improve their customer base and they primarily use locally-grown grains and spices to impart a distinct taste and flavour. For instance November 2018, Edrington and La Martiniquaise-Bardinet collaborated for the sale of the Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky brand. Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky was launched in 1923 and is one of the most familiar Scotch Whiskies in the world, with a long and eminent heritage celebrating the spirit of adventure. Edrington’s association with Cutty Sark stretches back over nine decades to the 1930s. The completion of the transfer to La Martiniquaise-Bardinet happened within a month.

The blended whisky segment dominated the market with the highest share of 32.10% in 2017

The product type segment is classified into malt whisky, wheat whisky, rye whisky, corn whisky, blended whisky and others. The blended whisky segment dominated the market in 2017. Blended Whisky can contain any mixture of different whiskies (malt, grain). These whiskies differ in type, but especially in their origin, i.e. the distillery they come from.

Premium segment dominated the market and valued around USD 2.64 Billion in 2017

The quality type segment is segmented into premium, high end premium and super premium. Premium segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2017. Premium whiskey is highly demanded because of its improved taste and has captured largest share of the whiskey market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Whiskey Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global whiskey market with USD 2.36 Billion in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in the market. European region is dominating the market as Germany, Italy, Spain, and France are the leading countries for whiskey production and consumption in this region. Europe is the largest producer and consumer of whiskey. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly as it is highly adopted by western culture and lifestyle, large population, and the growing middle-class households. China, Japan, and India are the big markets in this region. India is the largest whiskey consumer in the Asia-Pacific region. Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage and its manufacturing organizations are required to follow various government regulation, which is acting as a primary hurdle in the industry growth.

About the report:

The global whiskey market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Gallons), consumption (Gallons), imports (Gallons) and exports (Gallons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

