Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today that Nightfood ice cream will soon be available in all Jewel-Osco supermarket locations.



Locally great and nationally strong, Jewel-Osco was founded in 1899 and is owned by Albertsons Companies. The grocery and drug retailer has 188 locations encompassing Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Iowa, and employs 31,000+ associates.

Nightfood’s nighttime ice cream is expected to begin appearing on Jewel-Osco shelves in late March. Most locations will begin stocking four flavors of Nightfood, including Midnight Chocolate, After Dinner Mint Chip, Cherry Eclipse (cherry ice cream with real cherries and chocolate chips), and Cookies n’ Dreams.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Nightfood to Jewel-Osco,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “They’re enthusiastic about the Nightfood brand, and we’re looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship. We’ve got major initiatives planned that will help to quickly introduce thousands of Jewel shoppers to Nightfood and better night snacking.”

Nightfood is expected to retail at Jewel-Osco stores for $4.99 per pint, in line with other premium and better-for-you ice cream brands.

Recently endorsed as The Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association, Nightfood is now the recommended ice cream for over three million pregnant women across the United States. With more calcium, magnesium, protein and fiber than other ice creams, and less sugar, fewer calories, and no artificial sweeteners, Nightfood is a healthier way to satisfy ice cream cravings with more of the nutrients pregnant moms need.

On the heels of this endorsement, Nightfood has been featured this past week in major mainstream media outlets including The Rachael Ray Show, TheBump.com, and BabyGaga.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

In February 2020, it was announced that Nightfood received the endorsement of the American Pregnancy Association as the recommended ice cream for the over three million pregnant women in the United States at any given time. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, and less sugar and a lower glycemic profile, Nightfood is now the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

ABOUT JEWEL-OSCO

