CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Catalyst) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced its support for Rare Disease Day 2020. Rare Disease Day, observed on February 29th this year, involves activities worldwide to raise awareness of rare diseases and their impact on patients’ lives among the general public and decision-makers in industry and government.



“We are proud to once again support Rare Disease Day and the more than 300 million people worldwide afflicted with rare and ultra-rare diseases,” said Patrick J. McEnany, Chairman and CEO of Catalyst. “We recognize the importance of investment in medical research necessary to bring to market new evidence-based medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering with rare diseases. We applaud the work of fellow industry members putting patients’ needs at the forefront as they develop innovative therapies for the more than 6,000 rare and debilitating diseases.”

As a public demonstration of support, members of Catalyst’s team will be joining the National Organization for Rare Disorders, also known as NORD, in their Show Your Stripes campaign to raise awareness for rare disease. In addition, Catalyst is launching its own “Thank Your Physician” campaign. The average time to diagnosis for a rare disease is 4.8 years. Catalyst believes it is important to thank physicians who go the extra mile to diagnose a rare disease earlier in the patient journey. Through this initiative we will also continue to educate and raise awareness on the prevalence and challenges of those living with a rare disease. Among other activities designed to promote awareness of rare disease and its challenges, Catalyst personnel will also participate in events and programs including, Patient Coffee Breaks, Patient Meetups, awareness walks, and educational activities designed to inform and equip the rare disease community.

For information about Rare Disease Day activities, visit https://rarediseases.org/rare-disease-day/ .

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis (MuSK-MG) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 3. Catalyst's new drug application for Firdapse® (amifampridine) 10 mg tablets for the treatment of adults with LEMS was approved in November 2018 by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA"), and Firdapse is now commercially available in the United States. Prior to its approval, Firdapse for LEMS had received breakthrough therapy designation and orphan drug designation from the FDA.

Firdapse is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of MuSK-MG and SMA Type 3 and has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for myasthenia gravis.

