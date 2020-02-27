New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Purification And Isolation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867094/?utm_source=GNW



The global protein purification and isolation market size is expected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2027., registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Increase in technological advancements and investments for the development of structure-based drugs by both private and public research organizations are driving the demand for protein purification and isolation products.



Rising demand for the development of single-use products for purification due to increasing need to classify novel protein-based ligands with high specificity and improved proteomics research are further driving market growth. Another factor driving the adoption rate of protein purification techniques is the availability of an extensive range of innovative resins for various applications.



The key players operating in the market are Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Qiagen; Sigma-Aldrich Co.; GE Healthcare; Agilent Technologies; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Norgen Biotek Corporation; Abcam plc, and Promega Corporation. Market players are adopting strategies such as expansion of product portfolio through R&D initiatives, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations to further strengthen their position in the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The reagents segment is estimated to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to its high usage in cell lysis and increased commercialization of advanced resins

• On the basis of technology,chromatography emerged as the leading segment in 2019 owing to the availability of a varied range of products, enhanced results for complex protein purification, and high reliability

• Drug screening is estimated to be the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period owing to factors such as high efficacy and increasing R&D investments by manufacturers for the screening of novel drugs

• Contract research organizations (CROs) are projected to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing R&D investments and growing number of preclinical trials outsourced by drug development firms

• North America dominated the global protein purification and isolation market in 2019 owing to factors such as established research infrastructure, presence of major players, and technological advancements in the region

• Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing economic stability, growing number of CROs, and R&D activities in academic and research institutes.

