CINCINNATI, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers , the world’s #1 road trip planning platform that’s redefining local, regional and cross-country travel, has released its list of Extraordinary Places. Made up of more than 300 recommended road trip hotspots across the country, the list highlights America’s most detour-worthy destinations.



Selected by the Roadtrippers team of travel experts, the ever-growing catalog of Extraordinary Places helps take travelers’ road trips to the next level. Each stop is chosen for its unforgettable qualities, including epic natural wonders, weird roadside attractions and meaningful monuments, as well as world-renowned famous hotspots that draw crowds.

Roadtrippers, which recently became part of road-based travel and outdoor tourism technology platform Togo Group, was born out of the belief that anyone is less than five minutes away from something or someone that is one-of-a-kind. Roadtrippers has helped travelers plan 25 million trips covering more than 7.8 billion miles.

“Our team lives and breathes road trips, so we’re often asked by friends and family where they should stop when they’re out on the road. We compiled all of our favorite stops and are sharing them with the world,” said Steven Hileman, Vice-President, Marketing & Customer Experience for Togo Group. “A lot of travel advice sends you down the same roads to the same places, making it hard to escape the tourist bubble. Roadtrippers helps users discover their own adventure.”

Travelers seeking inspiration for their next adventure can check out the full list of Extraordinary Places online, as well as browse locations on the Roadtrippers map . Within the map and trip planner, users will find the curated list highlighted with interactive illustrations, in addition to Roadtrippers’ expert opinions on what makes the spot special, for a select few.

