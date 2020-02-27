-- The Company will award up to 20 academic scholarships to individuals diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy --



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that the website for Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, is officially open and accepting applications. Academic scholarships of up to $5,000 will be awarded to up to 20 individuals chosen by an independent committee of Duchenne community members based on an applicant’s community involvement, personal essay and recommendation letter. The Route 79 program is designed to help students with Duchenne pursue their post-secondary educational goals.

“Since launching Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program, two years ago, Sarepta has granted a total of 33 scholarships. In 2019 alone scholarship recipients hailed from 10 different states, representing 19 different academic institutions, pursing degrees in the humanities, science and technology, hospitality management, journalism, and business, among others. It’s with great pride that we offer this scholarship for the third consecutive year as a way to recognize and help bright, hard-working individuals with Duchenne continue their educational pursuits,” said Diane Berry, Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs.

The underlying cause of Duchenne is a mutation or error in the gene coding for dystrophin. Dystrophin is an essential protein that plays a pivotal role in muscle structure, function and preservation. The numerical significance of the scholarship’s name, Route 79, ties to the 79 exons of the dystrophin gene.

To apply for a scholarship through the Route 79 program, applicants must be accepted to or enrolled in an accredited college or university or a trade, technical or vocational school located in the United States and be diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. College seniors or college graduates accepted to or enrolled in graduate school are also eligible to apply. Previous recipients of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship are eligible to apply for the 2020 Scholarship Program. Acceptance into previous years of the Scholarship Program will have no bearing on 2020 applications. No consideration will be given to whether an applicant was previously, is currently, or expects to be in the future, undergoing treatment with a Sarepta product or investigational product.

Applications will be accepted until April 15, 2020, at 11:59 PM PT. Recipients will be notified in June and awards will be distributed prior to August in time for fall 2020 enrollment. Students may apply by clicking here .

About Sarepta Therapeutics

At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive and competitive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information

We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com . We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.