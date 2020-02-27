BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The Company will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss the financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Shareholders and other interested parties may participate on the conference call by dialing (866) 595-8403 (U.S.) or (706) 758-9979 (International), using the conference ID code: 4155934. The live webcast will be accessible via the Events page listed under the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.caladrius.com/investors/news-events/events.

For those unable to participate on the live conference call, an audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 12, 2020. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and provide the conference ID code: 4155934.

A webcast replay of the conference call will remain available on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, a Phase 3 ready clinical program in no option refractory disabling angina and recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com .

