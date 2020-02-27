PRESS RELEASE

2/27/2020

Renault Retail Group presents its project to change scope between now and 2024

Renault Retail Group (RRG) is planning to resize its business activities in France.

The project will involve the sale of ten dealerships to reliable and robust purchasers, safeguarding jobs.

The project will enable RRG to pursue its recovery and optimize future investments.

Paris, February 27, 2020 – Against a backdrop of a deep-seated transformation in the automotive market and constantly evolving customer needs, Renault Retail Group (RRG) presented its project to change scope between now and 2024 to the Central Social and Economic Committee (CSEC) on February 27.

To ensure sustainable and profitable growth, RRG’s project responds to three key issues:

Prepare for the future by adapting to new consumer behavior, notably the digitalization of the customer journey,

Adapt its business scope to concentrate investments and support business growth,

Safeguard jobs and the representativeness of Groupe Renault brands in France.

In France, the project comprises the disposal of ten dealerships and the property sale of RRG’s Grenelle site in Paris. With support from Renault’s Market Area, France, the group has identified reliable and robust buyers (already marketing the group’s brands) enabling the continuation of business activity and the protection of jobs.





Renault Retail Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Renault, is the number-two automotive distribution company in Europe, with two million customers. Renault Retail Group markets the Renault, Dacia and Nissan brands and has 12,000 employees at 275 sites in 14 European countries (94 sites in France). In 2019, Renault Retail Group realized 35% of the sales volume in France and 20% in Europe.





