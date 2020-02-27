To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 27 February 2020
Announcement no. 21/2020
Drawing of RTL F bonds on 1 April 2020
After having successfully refinanced loans funded in DK0009393233 Jyske Realkredit hereby informs the market that all bonds in the ISIN-codes will be drawn on the next term date.
The information will be available through VP SECURITIES on 2 March 2020.
The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Lyngby, DENMARK
