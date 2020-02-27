New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Catheters – A Global Market Overview" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867008/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, technological advancement in catheterization procedures, significant increase in incontinence problems in geriatric population, increasing demand for sterile and disposable catheters, demand for minimal invasive surgical procedures, funding by various government organization and medical device manufacturing companies propel the growth of Catheters market.



Cornering an estimated share of 66.7% equating to US$19 billion in 2019, Hospitals sector leads the global demand for Catheters, which is also projected to reach US$29.7 billion by 2026 with a fastest CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2026. The overall Catheters market, globally, forecast to touch $30 billion in 2020.



• IntelliCath System to Ease Catheter Tracking

• Prolong Usage of Coated Foley Catheters May Minimize Infections

• Smart Catheter System for Bladder Management

• Autonomous Catheter Navigation Using Neural Network

Product Outline

The market for product types of Catheters studied in this report comprise the following:

• Cardiovascular Catheters

o Therapeutic Cardiovascular Catheters

o Diagnostic Cardiovascular Catheters

• Specialty Catheters

• Intravenous Catheters

o Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

o Central Intravenous Catheters

• Urology Catheters

o Urinary Catheters

o Dialysis Catheters

• Neurovascular Catheters



The report analyzes the market for the following end-use sectors of Catheters: • Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Dialysis Centers

• Others



Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Catheters market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026.



Geographic Coverage

• North America (The United States and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• Rest of World (Brazil, South Africa and Other ROW Countries)

