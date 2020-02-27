To Nasdaq Copenhagen and the press
27 February 2020
Results of refinancing
The Nykredit Group has conducted the bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs based on the "refinancing price" principle. The interest rates will be reset on 1 April 2020.
The loans are funded by way of SDOs issued out of Capital Centre H.
For a personal borrower with a 30Y annuity loan, interest rate reset results in the following cash rates:
|ARMs funded by 1Y SDO (Apr)
DKK
|ARMs funded by 3Y SDO (Apr)
DKK
|ARMs funded by 5Y SDO (Jan)
DKK
|Cash rate
|-0.27%
|-0.33%
|-0,32%
For detailed information on the auction results, please refer to nykredit.dk and totalkredit.dk. For information on the bond sales, please refer to nykredit.com/ir.
Enquiries may be addressed to Lars Mossing Madsen, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 66 or Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Attachment
Nykredit Realkredit A/S
København V, DENMARK
Results of refinancing - Nykredit Realkredit - 27022020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nykredit Realkredit A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: