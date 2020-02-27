SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clumio , innovators of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup, today announced significant company, customer and product momentum as it delivers a globally consolidated data protection service in, for and to the public cloud. Since unveiling its authentic SaaS for enterprise backup last year, the company is already protecting more than 8PB of customer data and has more than tripled its employee headcount.



Clumio enables enterprises to make their all cloud vision a reality so that they can manage and protect their dispersed data -- wherever that data resides. Companies can reap the full scalability, flexibility and elasticity benefits of the cloud – without additional hardware or software for data management and protection. Clumio’s secure enterprise backup as a service is a holistic solution that crosses environments, eliminating the need to create a different set of tools, workflows, and policies for each cloud. The result: enterprises can focus on more strategic aspects of the business.

Clumio, which has secured $186M in total funding to date, also welcomed new board member Chris Degnan, CRO at Snowflake Computing. Just as Clumio is disrupting the backup market with SaaS built on AWS, Snowflake -- a company that has achieved a $12.4B valuation -- disrupted the data warehousing market by tapping the scale, elasticity and economics of the public cloud.

"We launched Clumio to build a data management platform in the cloud the right way. Effective, economical and compliant data protection is a major cloud barrier and enterprises are going to struggle to get over it if they don’t approach the problem differently than they did in the data center,” said Poojan Kumar, Clumio CEO and co-founder. “Unlike competitors who are limited by legacy architectures and a ‘lift and shift’ mindset, Clumio is the ‘born in the cloud’ SaaS alternative that scales on demand, has predictable pricing and is simple to manage. We are redefining the enterprise backup experience for our customers.”

The Data Protection as a Service market – which includes spend on backup and disaster recovery cloud services – is projected to reach the $10 billion mark by 2022, according to IDC1. Enterprises have already moved their data warehouse, CRM and IT service management workloads to the cloud, and Clumio is doing the same for data protection. Clumio is a secure, backup as a service that consolidates the protection of an enterprise data center and any remote sites without any hardware or software to size, configure, manage or buy.

“Just as Snowflake took the data warehouse to the cloud to completely change the analytics experience, Clumio has recognized that data protection is another perfect use case to leverage the power of the public cloud and is doing so the right way,” said Chris Degnan, Snowflake CRO and Clumio board member. “Given Snowflake’s success creating a cloud data platform and the obvious parallels with Clumio, I look forward to sharing my experience with the entire team. I’m confident Clumio is attacking the data protection problem in the cloud in a way that will allow enterprises to successfully accelerate their cloud journeys.”

“Clumio’s secure backup as a service fits perfectly with our SaaS-first, cloud-first approach to managing and protecting data. Data in the cloud requires a different treatment when it comes to security, and Clumio has been the cloud ‘easy button’ for us,” said Thomas Dixon, ISO and director of Information Security and Infrastructure, Cal State East Bay. “Clumio bolsters our aggressive cloud initiatives, and its ability to support multiple workloads with a single service and a single set of backup policies provides always-on security to our data, wherever it resides.”

Since officially launching its flagship backup as a service product in August 2019, Clumio has marked the following corporate, customer and product-related milestones:

Corporate

Raised $186M in total funding in less than two-and-a-half years since inception, including a $135M Series C round led by Sutter Hill Ventures in November 2019.

in total funding in less than two-and-a-half years since inception, including a $135M Series C round led by Sutter Hill Ventures in November 2019. More than tripled its employee headcount, adding almost 80 new employees across all locations.

Opened a research and development center in Bangalore, adding more than 20 employees in six months with plans for significant growth.

Made a number of key strategic hires , including: Chadd Kenney, VP and chief technologist; Brian Kerr, VP finance; Shane Jackson, VP marketing; Glenn Mulvaney, VP of cloud operations and security; Sandeep Soni, GM and VP of engineering, India Operations; Jess Taclas, VP inside sales; and Chris Degnan, board member.

Customers

Product

Announced secure SaaS backup for VMware and VMware Cloud on AWS. The company’s single “built in the cloud” service provides a cost-predictive, simple and secure solution to back up virtual machines in a hybrid IT environment. Announced secure SaaS backup for AWS , a new service that eclipses snapshot-only protection to reduce risk of data loss, increase security and lower retention costs.

The company’s single “built in the cloud” service provides a cost-predictive, simple and secure solution to back up virtual machines in a hybrid IT environment. Announced , a new service that eclipses snapshot-only protection to reduce risk of data loss, increase security and lower retention costs. Released multiple features and innovations including real-time dashboards for central management of backup and recovery across all data sources; automatic resource scaling and rapid recovery, enabling fast operational restores from the cloud; single set of backup policies for all backups managed by Clumio; and end-to-end encryption and always-on security that protects data at rest and in-transit.

Enabled by SaaS, provided proactive customer support , identifying problems and opening tickets often before the customer was even aware of an issue. In fact, Clumio proactively identified and triaged issues for the customer 68 percent of the time.

Partner

Achieved “ Advanced Technology Partner” status in the AWS Partner Network . The designation recognizes Clumio for the strength of service that it has built on AWS and validates the company’s deep technical skills and expertise.

The designation recognizes Clumio for the strength of service that it has built on AWS and validates the company’s deep technical skills and expertise. Announced that its enterprise backup as a service solution has attained VMware Partner Ready for VMware Cloud on AWS validation . The designation confirms that Clumio has tested and verified interoperability and can fully manage customer support requests for Clumio Backup as a Service with VMware Cloud on AWS.

Certifications

Earned three industry-recognized auditing standards certifications and compliance designations, underscoring Clumio’s commitment to providing secure, competitive and trusted solutions to customers: AICPA SOC/SSAE 18 SOC 2 Type 1, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and HIPAA for healthcare organizations.

Awards and Accolades

Earned two VMworld awards : “VMworld Best of Show 2019” and the “Gold Winner” in the Data Protection category . Contest judges praised Clumio for “baking security into everything [they] did” and offering “a cost model built for the cloud.”

and the . Contest judges praised Clumio for “baking security into everything [they] did” and offering “a cost model built for the cloud.” Recognized as a finalist in TechTarget’s SearchStorage 2019 Product of the Year Awards for the Backup and DR Hardware, Software and Services category.

