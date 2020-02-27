BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 56 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for February 2020.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for February 2020 are as follows:

Michael Akkus, New Jersey

Jason Arcuri, Connecticut

Lisa Aubin, Ontario

Robert Bilbro, North Carolina

Keith Bliss, North Carolina

James Brooks, Nevada

Debra Brumfield, North Dakota

Buzz and Jennifer Buserini, Nevada

Colin Cameron, Pennsylvania

Drew Carey, Tennessee

Ralph and Karen Chiodo, Pennsylvania

Jeffrey Chubb, Massachusetts

Patricia Cooper, New Jersey

Christine Dang, Nevada

Rosanne Dorfman, Georgia

Doug and Janelle Duncan, Florida

Amy Duplessis, Louisiana

Robert Edgerley, Maine

Lloyd Fernandez, Pennsylvania

Sonia Figueroa, Illinois

Steve Gardner, Virginia

Cedrick Gauthier, Ontario

Roel Gonzalez, Texas

Michael Graham, Arizona

Joy Hafner and Ryan Hergott, Indiana

Kalvin Hargrave, Washington

Chad Hetherman, North Carolina

Art Homer, Michigan

Melissa Hudson, Texas

David Hurley, California

Katie Lambert, Arizona

James Loveridge, Colorado

Raymond Meyer, California

Jason Mills, Wisconsin

David Nicholson, Virginia

Kelley Norton, Arizona

Humberto Pineda Leon, Alberta

Jeremy Qualley, North Dakota

David Quantrell, Washington

Elizabeth Riley, Texas

Rachel Rogen, North Dakota

Daniel Salmo, Michigan

Alan Savage, California

Kayla and Cecil Scarbrough, Texas

Edward Schmidt, Missouri

David Shapiro, Texas

Brian Simmons, Oregon

Kati Spaniak, Illinois

Aaron Taylor, Nevada

Amber Torres, California

Rachel Vanderveen, Alberta

Renae Voda, Tennessee and Florida

Chip Watson, New Jersey

Sandra West, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana

Chuck Williamson, North Carolina

Kari Witt, Nebraska

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

