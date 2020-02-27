SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing Expo , the world's largest and most influential licensing industry event, today announced a diverse lineup of exhibitors confirmed to make their inaugural debut. Celebrating its 40th year connecting consumer goods manufacturers, licensees, and retailers with globally recognized and influential properties across categories, Licensing Expo 2020 will take place May 19-21 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The array of cross-category exhibitors span automotive, animation, entertainment, health & beauty, sports, toys & games, and more, and represent nearly 3,000 new brands not yet seen at Licensing Expo. More than 5,000 returning brands will further provide attendees with the most robust brand catalogue to date.



“After launching the Tasty publishing and housewares lines in 2018, we've diversified our product offering across a full suite of fast-moving consumer goods, while bringing other BuzzFeed brands to retail like Goodful, Bring Me, and Nifty. Brand licensing has become an important and impactful aspect of our business strategy to engage a broader audience and diversify our revenue,” said Eric Karp, Senior Vice President, Global Brand Licensing, BuzzFeed. “We're looking forward to returning to the premier event for this market, Licensing Expo, to showcase BuzzFeed's brands and to open up new opportunities to extend them into real life for consumers."

For four decades, Licensing Expo has fueled the ever-evolving licensed consumer products industry, enabling brands to creatively build their businesses and develop staying power in today’s competitive retail landscape. In fact, retail sales of licensed products grew to $280.3 billion worldwide in 2018, according to Licensing International (LI) . While the character and entertainment sector accounts for 43.8 percent of the total global licensing market, new demands of the consumer marketplace are influencing the corporate brand, fashion, publishing, eSports, non-profit, and art sectors, among others, to strengthen licensing strategies that will extend their offerings and build awareness with new audiences.

“As a manufacturer that serves global brands and delivers to thousands of retailers worldwide, we are constantly looking ahead of consumer purchasing trends to ensure our merchandise is fresh and engaging,” said Danish Gajiani, Chief Executive Officer, Mad Engine. “We are excited to exhibit at Licensing Expo for the first time and look forward to building key partnerships that will evolve our product-line in step with shifting retail trends.”

Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world’s largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry’s leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group tradeshow events are sponsored by Licensing International (LI).

The Global Licensing Group is organized by Informa Markets, which recently acquired UBM to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com .

