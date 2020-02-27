RICHMOND, B.C., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading organic food brand, Nature’s Path, is showing its commitment to saving animals, one bowl at a time, through their latest digital campaign.
Launching today, their vibrant Instagram post, featuring a baby sea turtle, allows users to save a baby sea turtle with every ten likes. The organic children’s cereal company, which recently launched their latest offering, Turtle Splash, has committed that for every ten likes, one baby sea turtle can be saved.
“This is a perfect reflection of our values and our drive to help animals and raise awareness of the challenges and population declines they are facing,” said Kelly Lewis, Associate Brand Director, Nature’s Path. “We have worked with our animal conservation partner, SEE Turtles, to ensure that for every ten likes received, EnviroKidz will donate money that is then used to place people on critical nesting beaches, protecting the baby sea turtles from poachers.”
“We want to engage people in this process; EnviroKidz has already donated more than $4 million to our animal partners over the years to support endangered animals and education, and it’s in our DNA to give back. Ocean health is so important to protecting our planet, and we want to inspire children and adults alike to get excited about saving baby sea turtles!”
To help save one million baby sea turtles, go to the EnviroKidz Instagram page: instagram/envirokidz.
Brad Nahill, co-founder See Turtles, says this partnership will made a big impact in his efforts to increase sea turtle populations.
“We know that sadly 6 out of 7 species of sea turtles are already endangered. I have dedicated my life to helping to change these numbers. We know that children are the future and amazing advocates, so I am extremely grateful to EnviroKidz for helping to inspire and engage children (and adults!), through the launch of their new cereal, and this great social media activation,” said Brad Nahill.
Nature’s Path Organic Foods is a family-owned company, producing USDA, Canadian and UK Soils Association Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods, including gluten-free, sold in grocery, club and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line— socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature’s Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature’s Path®, Love Crunch®, Qi’a®, Que Pasa® and EnviroKidz®. Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit NaturesPath.com or follow on Twitter @NaturesPath and Instagram @NaturesPathOrganic. For more about EnviroKidz, visit EnviroKidz.com or follow @EnviroKidz on Instagram.
