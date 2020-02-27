BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) today announced that three of its Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) products, one Identity and Access Management (IAM) product and one Customer Engagement and Support (CES) product have been named leaders in G2 Crowd’s latest Winter 2020 Grid® reports — which reflect unbiased peer-to-peer reviews by verified users on leading software solutions.



Within LogMeIn’s UCC GoTo suite of products, Jive was ranked first in the Small-Business Grid Report for VoIP , being recognized as the top provider in the Results , Relationships and Usability Small-Business Indexes, as well as the Implementation Index. Jive was also named a leader in VoIP for the fourth year running and was named a leader in UCaaS — being recognized in the Results, Usability, and Relationship Indexes. GoToWebinar ranked first in Webinar Software , and was also recognized as the top solution in the Mid-Market Indexes for Results , Implementation and Usability . GoToMeeting was named a leader in Video Conferencing in the Small-Business , Mid-Market and Enterprise Grids, as well as a leader in the Screen Sharing Grid Report. In addition to Jive, Grasshopper was also named a leader in the Grid Report for VoIP along with the Small-Business Grid Report for VoIP, and was also recognized as a momentum leader for VoIP.

Within LogMeIn’s IAM business unit, LastPass was ranked first in Password Manager Software based on receiving high scores in customer satisfaction, which is primarily influenced by customer satisfaction with end user-focused product attributes. LastPass was also recognized as a leader in Single Sign-On (SSO) and Multi-factor Authentication (MFA).

In CES, LogMeIn Rescue was recognized as a leader in G2’s Remote Support Grid, receiving high marks for performance and reliability, integrations, session recording, device management and control, cross platform access, and much more.

“Consistently delivering great experiences and outcomes to our users across all of our solutions so they can feel empowered to work the way they want to work is our goal at LogMeIn,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, Chief Operating Officer, LogMeIn. “We are driven by customer feedback, and being recognized by our customers on platforms like G2 Crowd for providing great security, reliability, usability and workflow is of great importance to us. To have our users name six of LogMeIn’s products among the top providers in their respective markets is an honor.”

G2, one of the world’s leading business solution review platforms, is known for leveraging more than 930,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Their Grids are based on real, unbiased user reviews, and they rate platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. The G2 rankings take into account several factors buyers should consider, including product attributes, vendor market presence, customer satisfaction, G2 Net Promoter Score®, social impact and the quality and age of user reviews.

