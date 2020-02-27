SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it was awarded an $11.5 million contract to build an advanced space radio monitoring system for a government customer. The system will incorporate Kratos technologies and integrated products to help the country regulate and protect the satellite spectrum.

As part of the multi-million dollar project, Kratos is responsible for the turnkey design, installation and integration of the advanced space radio monitoring system including the core satellite technology and associated hardware and software. The system includes a fixed site and mobile unit to monitor satellite downlinks. The scope of work includes Kratos antennas, a satellite monitoring and geolocation solution and an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) spectrum analysis solution.

Kratos will deploy GeoMon, a specific application for frequency regulators to implement ITU missions, as well as the Monics® carrier monitoring, satID® geolocation, Compass® network Monitor & Control (M&C) and Skyminer ground system data analytics products integrated with the Kratos-designed antennas/RF system to provide an end-to-end management solution. Skyminer will enable the operators to collect performance data across ground systems and use business intelligence to analyze satellite measurements from both regulatory and technical perspectives.

“The dynamic increase in capacity and capabilities of satellites today is increasing the need for advanced space monitoring systems to assure the satellite spectrum. With our extensive capabilities and range of advanced products that span virtually the full range of ground operations, from networks to RF management to domain awareness, Kratos is uniquely positioned to help government agencies solve the challenges of monitoring, managing, delivering and protecting this vital national resource,” commented Phil Carrai, President of Kratos’ Space, Training and Cybersecurity Division.

Due to customer-related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this award.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

