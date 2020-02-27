AB Ignitis Gamyba, identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrinės str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrėnai, Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 648 002 629; ISIN code LT0000128571.

As it was announced earlier, on January 7th 2020 the Company appealed the decision of District Court of Vilnius Region of 3rd January 2020 regarding application of temporary protection measures - suspension of the 4th December 2019 resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba.

The Company informs that Vilnius Regional Court (hereinafter – the Court) on 27th February 2020 issued a ruling that rejected the complaint by AB Ignitis Gamyba and left in effect a decision of District Court of Vilnius Region of 3rd January 2020. The court ruled that there is no ground to state that the lawsuit of a few minority shareholders is a frivolous one until the case is heard and the evidence is considered by the court. Meantime, plausible validity of the lawsuit is enough to apply temporary protection measures.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, that was held on 4th December 2019, adopted the following resolutions:

1. Regarding delisting of the shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.1. To delist all shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.2. To approve the shareholder UAB Ignitis Group (legal entity code 301844044) as a person that will make an official tender offer to buy-in the shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba that are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1.3. To delegate the CEO of AB Ignitis Gamyba, with the right of sub-delegation, with the task of performing all necessary actions and submitting all necessary documents to AB Nasdaq Vilnius for the purpose of delisting of the shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on this regulated market.

Delisting of shares of AB Ignitis Gamyba from trading on the AB Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange is halted until judgement in a civil case regarding the claim of the few minority shareholders of AB Ignitis Gamyba asking to invalidate resolutions which were adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders enters into force.

