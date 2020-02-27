Portland, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global ASIC chip industry was estimated at $14.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $28.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Development in chip technology, rise in demand for ASIC chip in consumer electronics, and increase in demand for customizable ICs propel the growth of the global ASIC chip market. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce curbs the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, surge adoption of ASIC chip in the developing region and rise in smart computing devices are anticipated to offer a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The global ASIC chip market is analyzed by type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented as full custom, semi-based custom and programmable logic devices. The semi-custom ASIC segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global ASIC chip market share in 2018, and is anticipated to retain its dominance from 2019 to 2026. Whereas, the programmable ASIC segment, would register the fastest CAGR of 12.0% throughout the estimated period.

Based on application, the market is separated into aerospace subsystem & sensor, medical instrumentation, telecommunication products, consumer electronics, and data processing systems. The data processing systems segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing for more than one-fourth of the global ASIC chip market. Contrarily, the consumer electronics segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the study period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the global ASIC chip market revenue in 2018, and is projected to remain lucrative by the end of 2026. In addition, the same region is also expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% throughout the estimated period.

Prominent Players:

NVIDIA Corporation

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

AMD

Intel Corporation

On Semiconductor

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

Xilinx Inc

TSMC

