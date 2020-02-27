ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) (NYSE American: DSS), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication and diversion protection technologies and Market Defense, LLC, today announced the launch of the company’s AuthentiGuard® Security Paper to the general market. The new product is now available on Amazon.com for purchase.



AuthentiGuard Security Paper is designed to prevent fraudulent copies and scans, offering eight layered features, ensuring that certificates and documents cannot be tampered with or accurately duplicated. DSS has developed the double-sided security printing paper to be the most effective counterfeit deterrent paper available, offering truly covert security features, including new upgraded Pantograph Technology ("VOID" appears when copied), color matching microtext basketweave, as well as an artificial watermark on the reverse side of the sheet. The coin reactive watermark on the reverse side of the sheet can be viewed at an angle or become visible under a blacklight. Each package of AuthentiGuard Security Paper contains a custom verification lens which can be used to easily see the hidden words in the Pantograph on the original document. It is compatible with laser and inkjet printers, digital copiers and offset printing.

According to Global Industry Analysts, Inc., the current worldwide market for security paper is expected to reach $6.2 billion by 2025. DSS AuthentiGuard Security Paper will help those in this market protect their most important and confidential documents.

The product is now available on Amazon.com via https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083JJ3HX8 and https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083JGB29J.

Jason Grady, DSS’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “We continue to lead the way in industry security technologies and are very proud to now launch this game-changing product into the market with our partner Market Defense. Making the product available via Amazon is an important step in ensuring that multiple industries have access to our security products, and we look forward to continued innovation and distribution to market at large.”

Vincent Lum, DSS Digital’s President, added, “AuthentiGuard Security Paper is a first-in-industry print technology that ties well to our first-in-industry Sentinel System, which provides authentication of products to consumers as well as providing tracking capabilities, powered by DSS AuthentiChain blockchain technology. The application of this technology onto paper allows the same level of security for documents as it does for packaging products, establishing a new standard level in our industry.”

“We are thrilled to be working with our partner DSS to launch the AuthentiGuard Security Paper, which features the DSS Sentinel system in the security marker. We are particularly pleased to be able to offer it on Amazon, expanding the reach of Sentinel technologies,” concluded Chad Ennis, CEO of Market Defense.

About Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS)

For over 15 years, DSS has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com .

ABOUT MARKET DEFENSE, LLC

Market Defense, based in Ashville, NC specializes is protecting brands against online diversion within the Amazon marketplace. The Company proven experience returns confidence, control and margin back to its brand partners through highly aligned solutions, insights and innovations that are designed to fully manage the Amazon marketplace and beyond. The Company’s expert solutions include online brand protection, removal of unauthorized sellers, account and inventory management, Amazon marketing strategies and data analysis. For more information visit www.MarketDefense.com .

Investor Contact:

Bret Shapiro

CoreIR

(516) 222-2560

ir@dsssecure.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's ability to complete the financing, its intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the risk that the public offering of common stock may not close; risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the prospectus and in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2019 and in our other filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.