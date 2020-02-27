New York, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Automotive Transportation Market for Connectors" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867142/?utm_source=GNW

• Which mode of transportation, rail & rolling stock, commercial air, commercial vehicle, commercial marine, or other accounted for the highest connector sales in 2019? Which mode is anticipated to account for the greatest growth in 2025?

• What trends are driving the growth, or decline, of the commercial air, rail & rolling stock, commercial vehicles or any of the other sub-sectors in the transportation sector? What role are environmental regulations playing in the various sub-sectors? Are these regulations driving the growth of alternative power sources and what are these alternatives?

• What networking protocols are most prominent by sub-sector? How does growth of networking and use of IoT affect connector consumption?

• Which connector type is anticipated to show the most growth during the five-year period 2020F through 2025F? Which regions will outgrow other regions and what is the background of this growth?

