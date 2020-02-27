Company announcement no 08-20

27 February 2020





With reference to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act it is hereby disclosed that North Media A/S today has crossed the 10%-threshold regarding North Media A/S’ possession of treasury shares.

The threshold has been crossed due to the ongoing purchases made under the current share buyback programme disclosed in the company announcement no. 03-2020.

As a consequence of the purchases of treasury shares North Media A/S today is in possession of 10.07 % of the voting rights and share capital of the company.



For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Officer & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.