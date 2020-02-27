Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector, announced today that Cameron Chell, Chairman and CEO of Draganfly, will be featured on China Global Television Network (CGTN America).



The segment on CGTN America will feature the use of drones for health monitoring and public safety.

Cameron Chell’s segment will air at 830PM EST on Thursday, February 27th at this link: https://america.cgtn.com/livenews

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, unmanned vehicle systems (“UVS”) and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, UVS and RPAS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

