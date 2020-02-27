Company announcement no. 01 - 20

27 February 2020





NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S completes the acquisition of 85% of the shares in Ebrex Business Solutions Ltd.

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) has today finalized the acquisition of 85% of the shares in Ebrex Business Solutions Ltd. The main terms of the transaction were described in company announcement 43 - 19, dated 20 December 2019.

NTG expects to achieve annual cost synergies of around EUR 1.5 million for the combined entities. The synergies are expected to have full-year effect from Q2 2021.

Implementation costs are estimated to be in line with one year’s cost synergies. Implementation costs will be charged to the income statement under Special Items during the integration period.

The transaction will not impact the previously communicated guidance for NTG’s 2019 financial results.

Guidance for 2020 will be published together with the 2019 annual report on 20 March 2020.

















